Meet the Skeeter Pros at Bassmaster Classic®

There is only one place bass fishing fans get the chance to meet their favorite pros while seeing them cast for the world championship title… and the chance is coming soon.

Make plans now to attend the Bassmaster Classic®, March 24-26 in Houston with the competition playing out on Lake Conroe. The Classic has never been held there and with it come a couple of historical firsts you don’t want to miss.

First, Lake Conroe is one of the top rated bass fisheries in Texas. By competition time the bass will be in post-spawn mode, meaning anglers will be fishing for aggressively feeding bass. For fans, it means they get the chance to see trophy bass come across the scale and the most unique venue and stage in the event’s 46-year history.

Daily weigh-ins will be held at Minute Maid Park, home of the Houston Astros. A custom built stage at third-base will have fans practically able to reach out and touch their favorite pros. Plus, the drama from on the water will unfold on the venue’s high def video display, the fourth largest in major league baseball, spanning 54 feet high and 124 feet wide. Imagine taking in a big league baseball game with a pro bass fishing setting.

The Classic is built around the fan experience. You can even launch your boat on Lake Conroe and follow your favorite pros on the water as they cast for the $300,000 first place award. If staying on land is your thing, you have an even better opportunity to meet the pros up close and get autographs, selfies and even pick up fishing and boating tips.

You can do all that at the Bassmaster Classic® Expo, located within walking distance of the ballpark at the George R. Brown Convention Center. It’s arguably the largest event of its kind in the country with 300,000 square feet of exhibit space, the greatest in Classic history.

Nothing compares to the Classic when it comes to the chance to meet so many pros in one place. Skeeter Boats has an all-star list of the top pros in the Classic, and there are others who will make appearances at the Classic Expo.

Here’s the lineup of top pros you can meet, and hopefully watch win the Classic. Come see many of them at the Classic Expo in the Skeeter Boats’ booth.

Cliff Crochet. The popular pro nicknamed “Cajun Baby” is coming off a great 2016 season. He won the Bassmaster® Southern Open held on the Atchafalaya Basin, basically in his own backyard.

Todd Faircloth. The Jasper, Texas pro will be one of the tournament favorites.

Matt Herren. The Ashville, Alabama pro will be making his seventh Classic appearance. Herren is a shallow water expert and will be a top competitor on Lake Conroe.

Alton Jones Jr. Expect the young Texan and Bassmaster® Elite Series rookie to bring the momentum from his successful 2016 season of B.A.S.S.(R) competition to Conroe.

Alton Jones Sr. The 2008 Classic champion and native Texan is a pre-tournament favorite to win the title in his home state.

Jared Lintner. The California pro is making his sixth Classic and is coming off a successful 2016 season of the Elite Series.

Bill Lowen. The Indiana pro is also coming off a hot season on the Elite Series circuit, and he’s a strong contender when the bass bite is hot in shallow water.

Brandon Palaniuk. The young pro from Idaho is making his sixth consecutive Classic appearance.

Dean Rojas. The Arizona pro is a veteran of the sport and always performs well in Texas events.

Chris Zaldain. The Californian is making his third Classic appearance following a successful season on the Elite Series tour.

Classic details

Weigh Ins

Doors at Minute Maid Park open at 3 p.m. each day.

Location: 501 Crawford St., Houston

Outdoor Expo

For more on the expo located at George R. Brown, Convention Center click here.

Location: 1001 Avenida de las Americas, Houston.

