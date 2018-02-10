Micro Championship Wrestling in Port Saint Lucie, February 23

By

Date: February 23, 2018

Time: 8:00 pm

The #GreatestLittleShowOnEarth invades Port St. Lucie and the Civic Center on February 23rd at 8 pm. Come out and see the best athletes under 4 and a half feet tall in the world today.

MCW is a high powered, explosive, athletic show with just the right touch of comedy thrown in to make it an event for all ages and demographics! These micro athletes may be short in stature, but are giants in the world of entertainment where they will keep you on your feet, screaming and crying from laughter at the same time. MCW is the #1 Midget Wrestling company in the USA.

This is one of many music and comedy events currently scheduled by Black Box Productions for this 2017-2018 season.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Cash bar available. No outside food and beverage allowed, please. Consider arriving early and enjoying a meal at the Civic Center Café.



Venue

Port St. Lucie Civic Center

9221 SE Civic Center Pl

Port St Lucie, FL 34952

Ticket price is $24.00 per adult, $12 per child. Ticket prices include tax and fees. Tickets are non-refundable and may not be exchanged for another event. To purchase tickets over the phone, Monday – Friday from 8:00 am – 4:30 pm please call the Civic Center Box Office at (772) 807-4488. The Civic Center Box Office staff also manages requests for group sales and other questions. For after hours over the phone ticket purchases, please call (800) 514-3849 ext. 1.