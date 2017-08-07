By

Most Important Hunter Safety Tip: Wear Your Harness!

Experienced hunters do not need to be told that wearing a safety harness is an absolute must when it comes to ensuring ultimate safety. Making sure to have a quality treestand safety harness is necessary, and whether you are a pro or a rookie when it comes to the hunt, it is the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association you can turn to for a better understanding of treestand safety, information on safety standards, guidelines and tips, as well as a full product list offered from all TMA members.

From the very beginning, TMA worked to develop performance standards, test methods, practices, terminology, and to promote knowledge related to treestands and safety related accessories. Their mission was to reduce the risk of injury to the individual who hunts from an elevated platform or treestand. When it comes to laying out their standards, offering data that all hunters should be aware of before going out on the hunt, the TMA is crystal clear about the fact that wearing a safety harness must be done to ensure treestand safety.

And when it comes to the creation of treestand safety harnesses, vests, lifelines and more, it is the company of Hunter Safety System, Inc. that works on a daily basis to make sure all treestand hunters can find quality products that will allow them to remain as safe as possible.

Born from a love for hunting and an extremely frightening accident, Hunter Safety Systems, Inc. came about when one of the owners of the company had a treestand collapse beneath him. Because the hunter wasn’t wearing the harness that was provided with his treestand, he was headed straight to the ground. It was a literal miracle that he was able to catch hold of the top of the climber, descend down the tree, and immediately call for help.

That’s when the problem within the industry was first realized. All of the available harnesses on the market at the time were basically “tangled masses of webbing” that most hunters were not inclined to deal with when trying to reach their favorite hunting spots before daylight. It was that evening that a virtual “think tank” of hunters came up with ideas in regards to creating a harness that would be simple to put on and would not hinder the hunt in any way. What came about was a harness built inside a vest which would be extremely easy to get in and out of. They then took on the issue of how to make this device adjustable to fit a variety of body sizes. Hunter Safety Systems, Inc. accomplished that task and hunters all over the country have written a slew of testimonials about how these harnesses have, quite literally, saved their lives.

When looking for the right safety harness to meet an individual’s specific needs, the hunter has a wealth of products at their fingertips to choose from when visiting the website of Hunter Safety Systems, Inc. Harnesses are broken down in all different categories, spotlighting the assets that come with each product. The list includes names, such as: Crossbow, Hanger, Hybrid Flex, Patriot, UltraLite Flex, Elite, Contour, TreeStalker II, Lil Treestalker and 4X / 5X. Each listing offers information on price, features and more.

With the education and updates, news, information and data in regards to hunter safety, the TMA (www.tmastands.com) covers it all. And when it’s time to get that perfect harness, Hunter Safety Systems, Inc. (www.huntersafetysystem.com) is the one to turn to. With these two caring and intelligent “friends” looking out for the hunter – a safe and successful hunt can be had by all.

Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com