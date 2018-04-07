New Film ‘American Deep State’ Considers the Existence of a Deep State after 2016 U.S. Presidential Campaign

By

by Alex Peter

‘American Deep State’ produced by Bernie Olaf and The Strasson Group delves into possible corruption and collusion by top government officials during the 2016 U.S. presidential elections.

The will of the people, alleged corruption and collusion by government officials in America’s top institutions take center stage in new film American Deep State produced by Bernie Olaf and The Strasson Group. The 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and subsequent election solidified in the minds of many that a deep state truly exists. No longer reserved for conspiracy theorists, the notion of a deep state is being addressed by mainstream media. The topic has a broad audience and this film will add to the national and international dialogue currently playing out in American politics.

At the center of the conversation is whether or not top officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and the U.S. Justice Department colluded to try and help Clinton and the democrats win the 2016 general election. Public servants serving in those offices to remain neutral and not side with any particular political party. But according to Olaf, there is no question that there was a bias to help Clinton win the election from within U.S. bureaucratic institutions.

“Most people are not aware of all the facts from the inspector general of the U.S. Justice Department,” Olaf remarked. “We hope that our film sheds light on these facts for the American people,” he continued.

“If the president of the United States and the first family are talking about the possibility of a deep state in America, then it’s time to have an honest discussion on the matter,” Olaf said.

Shortly after Trump’s taking office, opinion polls rank the topic of a deep state high and is on the minds of many. The film’s producers have seen a surge of interest on the topic on their social media pages. These concerned citizens and supportive fans are the ones responsible for inspiring Olaf and The Strasson Group to produce the film. To date, the movie has generated over 115,000 likes and follows on Facebook alone.

Olaf was surprised by just how supportive and outspoken the fans of the film have been on the issue.

“Honestly, I think ‘American Deep State’ will do well at the box office,” Olaf stated.

The film is set to be released this summer and will be shown in theaters across the U.S. and in Canada. Plans are also being made to release ‘American Deep State’ in European markets as well.

More about the film is online at http://www.americandeepstate.com/.