New Skeeter WX2200 Redefines Deep V Multi-species Boats

By Craig Lamb

Until now, venturing out into windswept, big water came with its limits. You could only go out as far as the boat was designed to handle the pounding, rolling waves. All that has changed with the introduction of the all-new 2019 Skeeter WX2200.

With an overall length of 22 feet and a mega-wide beam of over 8 feet, the WX2200 is the biggest Deep V boat ever made by Skeeter in its celebrated 70-year history. As the biggest of the big, this boat’s features will give you the confidence to cross waters you never would have considered. Until now.

This beefed up rig stands out from other Deep V fiberglass fishing rigs. Skeeter engineers designed the WX2200 with big water tournament anglers in mind by creating industry-exclusive front and rear aluminum deck grid inserts.

Peace of mind and the assurance the WX2200 will stand up to the test in big water are major benefits of the aluminum deck grid structure. Adding superior support and strength, you get a boat that is designed to tame the waves, provide a better ride, and absorb the shock of big water.

The new WX2200 features improved front and rear deck space and a larger cockpit area, opening up even more interior space for assembling bait rigs for trolling, rigging up the heavy action tackle needed for going after big fish, and plenty of room for fighting—and netting—a prized tournament catch.

Storage is plentiful and a much-needed asset for big water, multispecies fiberglass boats. Walleye fishing demands versatility, and the WX2200 delivers with roomy compartments designed to hold all the lures, bait rigs, terminal tackle, tools, and apparel you need to make a day of it without leaving anything behind.

The WX2200 tames the chop and cuts down running time between fishing spots to give you more time to keep baits and lures in the water. It eliminates the guesswork of what you need in a top-shelf boat to be competitive in tournaments. Best of all, the long list of standard features are factory installed by the most skilled boat builders in the business.

Standard features:

Skeeter Built™ Trailer with Tandem Axles: Factory made to match the boat and provide a custom-made ride for better road handling, fuel economy, and long-lasting use.

Humminbird® Helix® 12 CHIRP MEGA SI GPS G2N: Packed to the gills with the latest in CHIRP sonar, big, brilliant 12.1-inch screen, precise GPS antennae and Humminbird’s® intuitive Reflex interface.

Yamaha T9.9 Kicker Engine with Remote Control: A top choice for kicker outboards, the larger lower unit and higher gear ratio produce substantially more thrust than conventional outboards of the same horsepower using standard propellers.

Minn-Kota® 112 Ulterra® US2 Trolling Motor w/iPilot®: Only Ulterra® features Auto Stow/Deploy and Power Trim, as well as your choice of i-Pilot® or i-Pilot Link, and a multi-function foot pedal. You can stow, deploy, and trim Ulterra® from the remote or the foot pedal.

Aluminum Front & Rear Deck Grid Insert: an Industry-exclusive feature that provides superior support and strength to the hull.

Hambys Keel Protector: Prevents costly damage to the keel by protecting it from rocks when beaching the boat on the shoreline. An option on some boats—standard on the WX2200!

Center Rod Storage Box w/Mega Rod Tubes: Keeps rigs organized and protected when making runs across the big water.

25-gallon Insulated Stern Livewell/9 Gal. Insulated Bow Baitwell: Bait and tournament catches are easily accessed while staying healthy during long days on the water.

Minn-Kota® 10 amp x 4 bank charger: The charger is already in the boat—no need to keep up with or maintain an external charger.

Infinity® Bluetooth® Stereo w/ Speakers: Sync your tunes to your smartphone.

The WX2200 made its debut in mid-August, and you can take advantage of a limited savings offer going on now through Oct. 15, 2018. See your Skeeter dealer for up a $2,500 instant rebate* on the nationally advertised price of $73,895** (with Yamaha F300XA outboard).

Learn more at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

*Consumer benefit for purchasing a new (unused, not previously warranty registered) eligible MY 2019 and prior boat from 8/1/18-10/15/18 is an instant rebate applied at time of final sale by dealer, at no extra cost to consumer. Actual rebate amount is determined by model selected. NO BENEFIT SUBSTITUTIONS. Promotion is only applicable from authorized participating Skeeter dealers in the U.S.A. and Canada sold to purchasing consumers residing in the U.S.A. and Canada. Promotion is limited to available stock in dealer inventory that is sold, PDI completed, delivered and warranty registered in accordance with Skeeter’s promotion and warranty registration requirements during applicable dates. No model substitutions, benefit substitutions, extensions or rain checks will be allowed. Not redeemable for cash. Boats sold or provided for commercial, camp, resort, rental, promotional/ demo, government agency, competition, tournament or sponsorship use are not eligible. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other Skeeter offer or discounts. Some exceptions may apply. See authorized, participating Skeeter dealer for complete details. Skeeter reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. Other restrictions and conditions apply. ** Nationally Advertised Price before Rebate; actual sales price determined by dealer. Price does not include freight, dealer prep, and T.T.L..

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com