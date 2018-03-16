By

NOLA: A Celebration Nobody Should Miss

by Amy Lignor

The host of the grandest gala held each year, Mardi Gras, is using 2018 to celebrate…itself. Yes, it is the 300th birthday of New Orleans, and the party is continuing all year long!

Louisiana adopted in early January the tourist slogan: “Feed Your Soul.” And when it comes to this particular city, you can feed that soul of yours with everything you can possibly imagine. This is one city that keeps growing stronger after living through their own horrific event. Becoming safer, schools are improving, the economy is growing strong, and they are building and working on redeveloping a new airport, the storied riverfront, and securing the future of New Orleans for all its citizens.

Now, to celebrate 300 years of rich history, diversity, traditions, and their resilience, the City of New Orleans is welcoming one and all to join them in commemorating the past and creating the future. To do all this, Mayor Mitchell Landrieu formed the 2018 NOLA Commission, which has set up a variety of special events and programs, concerts and fireworks, happening all year long.

This port city has received people from around the world since 1718; people who were constantly seeking new lives and prospects. The French influence, of course, is prominent. But there is also a strong Spanish culture stemming from the Spanish rule of the city in the 18th century. Add to that immigrants coming in from Ireland, Germany, Italy, Greece, and a number of other nations and backgrounds, such as Creole and Cajun, and you have one of the most diverse areas in the U.S.

A list of events has been put together, with some having started at the end of last year that you can still enjoy. Until the end of June, The Church in the Crescent exhibit celebrates three hundred years of Catholicism by sharing the story of the St. Louis Church, from its beginnings as a small wooden church to its present-day iconic state. With photographs, portraits, letters, and incredibly preserved artifacts, this exhibit explores the rich history of the Catholic Church’s three centuries in the Crescent

Until the end of July, NOLA4Women is presenting events honoring generations of women who played a prominent role in the city’s history, through exhibits, performances, lectures and more.

A multi-faceted exhibit exploring the city’s earliest inhabitants will be presented until May 27th by The Historic New Orleans Collection. This exhibition called, “New Orleans, the Founding Era” offers a vast array of rare artifacts from institutions across Europe and North America. THNOC will also host special evening programs and musical events being held at venues across the city.

And for those people who love that “party” spirit, from April 12th through April 15th, Chevron will present the French Quarter Festival. No matter what style of music you enjoy, the 23 stages at the Festival will feature everything from gospel to jazz, funk to classical, Cajun & Zydeco to brass band. Joining in the musical fun, on April 20th, the Voices of Congo Square will bring the mystique of the Mardi Gras Indians to the Orpheum Theater.

If you are a dog person, you can bring your four-legged friends to watch the New Orleans Tricentennial Dog Parade. Visitors can show their spirit with a morning dog walk around “NOLA City Bark.” This fun event will also include a costume contest for the best New Orleans-centric dog attire. So…you see that? No one will be left out of this birthday celebration, whether covered in flesh or fur.

If you are a jazz aficionado, Trombone Shorty will preside over his fourth annual “Treme Threauxdown” concert at the Saenger Theatre on the first Saturday of the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival (April 28th). The Festival will end on May 6th with a huge Tricentennial fireworks show.

If you wish to end your year with a huge celebration, for the entire month of December Luna Fête will be presented by Arts Council. This visionary event will feature unusual art installations and a festival of lights utilizing the city’s incredible architecture as the canvas for large-scale light and video displays.

Above is just a snippet of the wealth of events to enjoy in New Orleans throughout the year. If you’re a lover of art, music, history, antique ships, or simply want to delve into the beauty of this one-of-a-kind-city, you are guaranteed to come away with an unforgettable experience.

To take a look at the long list of restoration projects, events, shows, festivals, and even to purchase 2018 NOLA merchandise, head to: www.2018NOLA.com.

This is one party nobody should miss!

