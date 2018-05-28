Pack Walk Meetup in Melbourne, June 2

Date: June 02, 2018

Time: 8:00 am

Our last pack walk was so much fun, I can’t wait to see you all for this next one!

These pack walks allows our client teams to [safely] walk their dogs around other teams who have completed or are still in training. There’s a feeling of security that comes with knowing that everyone present has gone through the same challenges as you, and that together we are all working towards the same goal: living a balanced, harmonious life with our canine family members.
Venue
Wickham Park Pavillion
3745 N Wickham Road
Melbourne, FL 32935
