Airborne Wireless Network: Part of the “Answer” for the Future of AI in Aviation

By Amy Lignor

When it comes to technology and the steps being made in the artificial intelligence realm, heads are turning as more and more news reports are focusing on how to progress in both will further aviation.

Just recently, a question was posted on Quora: "How do you think AI will impact the aviation industry?" To this, Robin Lyasoff, CEO at A³ by Airbus, chimed in with an answer that certainly encompasses the missions of many companies. One of those companies, Airborne Wireless Network (ABWN), is most definitely "on tap" to make a leap in the aviation industry.

ABWN works to further the world’s ability to connect with one another in an easier, faster and technologically advanced way. The company’s mission is to develop, market and license a high-speed, meshed broadband network by linking aircraft in flight. (AKA: The “Infinitus Super Highway.”)

Lyasoff talked about how AI will “impact aviation in many ways, from passenger experience to flight operations.” He touched upon the subject of seeing improvements in the airport security experience for passengers by “seeing more intelligent ways for our personal data to be used to increase security while making the security procedures themselves less noticeable.”

Going further, Lyasoff also spoke about how the transportation industry is actually a logistics business: “Machine learning is capable of producing unique insights that improve efficiency and passenger experience. By collecting and analyzing near-real-time data about every taxi, bus, train, airplane, etc., as well as each individual passenger, we can better integrate transport modalities.”

Airborne Wireless Network is a company that knows all about real-time information, and how airplanes can be utilized to make things even quicker being that modern aircraft are already “well-instrumented and connected.” With the installation of their “Super Highway” one day, more advanced flying machines will come into being. In this day and age, international connections are achieved through the use of various forms of technology, from undersea cables to ground-based fiber and satellites. Unfortunately, these forms also come with a list of difficulties.

ABWN believes that a digital highway operating in the sky will be the solution. Each aircraft participating in this network will act as an airborne repeater/router, receiving broadband signals from one craft to the next. This will create an unbreakable chain, thus stopping interruptions or links from being halted. When the “Super Highway” is complete, it should provide low cost, high-speed connectivity to rural areas, island nations, ships at sea, oil platforms, as well as connectivity to commercial and private aircraft in flight.

Acting as a wholesale carrier with target customers being internet service providers and telephone companies (among others), Airborne Wireless Network will be a definite part of the answer when it comes to how AI will be integrated into the aviation industry. With their future steps in place, ABWN will provide a piece of what Lyasoff stated would eventually make “everyday travel feel closer to a personally-tailored experience.”

For further information on ABWN, their mission, and up-to-date news on the steps being taken see: www.airbornewirelessnetwork.com; and to read the full answer found on the Forbes website, see https://www.forbes.com/sites/quora/2018/08/07/how-artificial-intelligence-will-impact-the-aviation-industry/#6f314a45574f.

Original Source: Baret News Wire.com