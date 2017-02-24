By

Perfect Vacation Spots in Small Town, USA

by Amy Lignor

Yes, big cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Seattle, as well as Orlando always rate as being perfect vacation spots to travel to in the U.S. of A. But, oddly enough, small towns are out there littering the road maps that are fun and kooky

enough to draw visitors each and every day. Some even have extremely fun names like, Accident, Maryland, Peculiar, MO, and even Ugly, TX. So if you wish to save a little more money when it comes to your spring or summer vacations, instead of having to deal with higher price locations, visiting these will save on money and still allow you and the family to make memories you’ll never forget.

We begin with towns that literally feel like they are straight out of a movie. Some are even based on movies and movie characters, as well as one that pays homage to perhaps the biggest and most popular “celebrity” known worldwide.

One town that feels like it was the ‘set’ for every lovely, sweet, all-American town that was ever on-screen is Ferndale, California. Registered as a California Historic Landmark (the whole town, that is, not just one building), the avenues that visitors walk down are lined with pristine Victorian homes and businesses that make you feel as if you’ve been transported back in time to when the world was a peaceful, serene place.

Yet another area like this is Mount Airy, North Carolina. The allure for most visitors comes from the fact that this was the inspiration for the beloved “Andy Griffith” television show. You can’t get more “apple pie” than that. Mounty Airy is literally a remake of the fictional town of Mayberry, offering tours in squad cars that are identical to the ones Barney and Andy drove in the show, as well as a very real “Floyd’s Barber Shop.” (If you don’t understand these references, rent the TV show; it’s worth it to see Mayberry in all its glory.)

If looking for the ultimate realm that will remind your kids of every fairytale they’ve ever read, head to Carmel-by-the-Sea, located in California. With a population under 4,000, the hometown boys and girls dwell by the seaside in little storybook cottages. This is a very well-preserved town that even has laws in place to keep their community as beautiful as possible. In other words, leave the high heels at home ladies before traveling here, because there is an actual ban on wearing them without a permit. (Not kidding).

The location of Metropolis is absolutely well-known to most everyone on Earth. Why? Because Superman dwells there, of course. In the state of Illinois, you can visit Metropolis and actually take pictures of the 15-foot bronze statue of the “Man of Steel” that watches over the town. The local newspaper is called “The Metropolis Planet” (AKA: The Daily Planet, where Superman and Lois Lane worked), and every year a Superman celebration is had by one and all.

But what little, lovely town is dedicated to the most popular and well-known “celebrity?” Well…that would be Santa Claus, Indiana, of course. A large budget is not needed to visit here, thankfully, considering you do not have to head to the North Pole in order to be a part of this truly beloved location. Here you can take pics of the 20-foot statue of St. Nick (yes, he rates an extra five-feet over Superman, himself). You can stroll and shop along Christmas Boulevard and Kringle Place, and even visit an adorable amusement park called “Holiday World.”

And speaking of amusement parks that should be seen by one and all…Ligonier, Pennsylvania, boasts one of the oldest parks in the country. Settled in the 1760s, Ligonier also maintains a truly historic downtown square that still has its bandstand to this day. Somewhere to sit and relax after the visit to the amusement park comes to an end.

If you’re looking for the “quirkiest” of all areas to head to, Gibsonton, Florida, is also all about the “amusement” industry. This off-season retreat where famous carnival performers once lived, (AKA: “Lobster Boy”), Gibsonton is a hub for the carnival lover in you. While visiting the local diner, it’s not a shock to see a sword-swallower as well as an exotic animal grazing outside, enjoying its own special meal.

No matter what you choose, these are locations that offer families the ultimate picturesque vacations that serve up unforgettable memories and allow you to save dollars at the same time.

Source: GIG News