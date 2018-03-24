Pet Walk and Concert Event for Helping Central Florida Animal Rescue

By

by Denise Carey-Costa

Aloma Jancy Animal Hospital in Oviedo, Florida has taken a new approach to homeless pets and the community in the Central Florida area. Their first step in this process was teaming up with the city of Oviedo to host the first annual Wild Things Pet Walk and Concert Fundraiser.

The event will take place at scenic Center Lake Park, 299 Center Lake Drive Oviedo, Florida from 5 pm-9 pm on March 29th, 2018. The event promises to be fun, educational, pet and family friendly. Pets of any breed or type can shine in the pet walk and a mixed breed dog show. Pets can register for the walk and dog show via the website www.wildthingspetwalk.com.

There will be plenty of things for the kids to do too including bounce houses, petting zoo, dog training demonstrations, and pet games. Multiple artists and vendors will be available selling everything from healthy dog treats to fashionable pet carriers. Refreshments will be provided through various food trucks and beer trucks.

Entertainment includes live music and a special screening of the award-winning documentary film “Tony’s Tale, Tragedy in Arizona.” The film highlights the horrors of breed specific prejudice against Pit Bulls and how it affected one family in Arizona. The film’s writer/producer Denise Carey-Costa will be on hand after the screening to participate in a Q and A with the audience.

View the film’s trailer here https://vimeo.com/160386300.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Aloma Jancy’s new non-profit no kill animal rescue Adopt-A-Pet Animal Rescue. One of their future goals is to build an energy efficient Pet Rescue and Adoption Center in Oviedo, Florida. The center will provide adoption and rehabilitation services for unwanted and stray animals as well as a training center for service dogs. Here, dogs will be trained to help the handicapped and disabled.

Another service Aloma Jancy will be providing is a Pet 2 Vet Shuttle for those who cannot transport their own animals for medical care. This will be a no cost service. Dr. My Pet will operate as an outreach vaccination clinic providing low cost vaccinations to rural and urban areas in the Orlando, Oviedo, Osteen, Geneva, Wedgefield and Christmas areas around Central Florida.

There will be opportunities to view adoptable animals at the Wild Things Pet Walk event, receive dog grooming services and visit and take advantage of the low cost spay and neuter clinic.

Please come out and enjoy this wonderful event to benefit animals and the community.

– First published in Pet Rescue Report