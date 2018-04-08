Port St. Lucie Business Women 28th Annual Fashion Show, April 21

By

Date: April 21, 2018

Time: 11:00 am

Join the Port St. Lucie Business Women for the premier event of the year!

Whether you’re the queen of hearts or the ace of spades, get ready to party at the 28th annual Port St. Lucie Business Women’s Fashion Show, to be held on Saturday, April 21, 2018, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at remodeled Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club, 12600 NW Harbour Ridge Blvd. in Palm City. These high energy fashionistas have chosen Viva Las Vegas as the theme for this year’s event. Enjoy a delicious 3-course luncheon while viewing the latest fashions and accessories provided by eight clothing shops in Harbour Bay Plaza in Sewall’s Point. Themed gift baskets will be given as door prizes. A silent auction and coveted raffles raise the stakes.

Even if you can’t attend this event, you can purchase tickets here for two great raffle prizes.

Have you ever dreamed of experiencing autumn in New England? Now’s your chance to spend one week in a private home in Martha’s Vineyard between September 9 and November 4, with a $400 voucher for airfare included! Enjoy sipping coffee on the back porch in the morning or taking an afternoon nap. Walk down the backyard pier or down country roads. Take your time exploring the island’s beaches, trails, shops, restaurants and museums. Raffle prize donated by Patricia Garcia King of Sweet Life Realty Group. Rock your digital world with a stunning silver and white Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi tablet. This very portable, thin tablet weighs just a pound but packs a lot of power. Bluetooth, headphones, universal starter kit and executive keyboard case are included.

Venue

Harbour Ridge Yacht & Country Club

12600 Harbour Ridge Blvd.

Palm City, FL 34990

Website: http://pslbw.com/