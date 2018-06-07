By

Power Options for Pontoons

By Capt. Ted Lund

As most of the boating country moves into summer, families, and friends are looking to spend more time on the water. And there isn’t a more family-friendly option than the pontoon boat. Part family cruiser and part lake party house, pontoon boats are one of the most popular segments of the recreational boating sector.

Whether custom building a new pontoon boat or repowering an old favorite, choices have never been better thanks to one world’s leading outboard motor manufacturer, Yamaha.

Depending on the size of your boat, Yamaha has a range of outboard motors perfect for the task. Here are three power options that boaters will want to consider. But first, you need to determine exactly what makes an outboard suitable for pontoon boats. Smaller boats usually are rigged with a single engine, while larger versions may be rigged with twins. Regardless, however, you’ll want to consider how it will be mounted. One key to better pontoon performance is making sure that the prop is as deep as possible so that it gets a good bite on clean water. You’ll also want to run a large prop with plenty of surface area. Pontoon boats loaded with passengers have a lot of mass; smaller area props can be overwhelmed at slow speeds while maneuvering or in windy scenarios.

Yamaha’s F50- and F60-hp four stroke outboards are popular choices among pontoon boat aficionado’s. The high-thrust output powerplants are perfect for pontoon applications. Based on an inline-4 cylinder design, the engines feature a 1.0l displacement, putting out 50- and 60-hp respectively at 5500 rpms with a full throttle range of between 5000 and 6000 rpms. Both outboards weigh in at 262 pounds, providing a tremendous amount of torque and power in a small package.

Over the past several years, the trend in center consoles has been bigger and faster is better. Pontoon boats are no exception, with a number of manufacturers offering larger boats rigged with twin engines capable of doing upward of 60 miles an hour.

For these larger dual applications, boaters will want to look at long-shaft offerings like Yamaha’s F225, F250, and F300 outboards. Available in a 35-inch shaft model, the family of motors will provide power, four-stroke reliability and speed for pontoon boaters. The engines are up to 73 pounds lighter than the competition thanks to a 4.2L big bore displacement. The engine’s best-in-class design features better cooling and micro-textured cylinder walls that decrease friction loss while increasing performance and enhancing reliability. The reliable four-stroke family also offers best-in-class fuel efficiency thanks to multi-point fuel injection that ensures a precise mixture of air and fuel. Six individual sensors provide vital atmospheric information to the engine control module (ECM), which makes adjustments for performance. The result? Engines that are up to 17-percent more fuel efficient at 3500 RPMs than other four-stroke V-6 engines.

So whether you are building a brand new dream pontoon boat or refurbishing an old favorite, give Yamaha’s family of reliable four-stroke power a look.

For more information, visit www.yamahaoutboards.com .

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com