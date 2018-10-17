By

Practice and Range Time Can Make a Big Difference the Fall

By Darren Shepard

In many areas across the country, deer season is open for bow hunters and in some cases firearm season as well. In my area, firearm season does not open for a few weeks. I have already spent my time a few weeks on our range at Salacoa Creek Hunting Club making sure my key deer hunting rifles were sighted in and ready to go.

However, during these few weeks, before firearm season opens, there have been a few instances where I have needed to run to camp for other issues. Recently, I need to run to camp right after work to repair a tractor we have for mowing. Of course, while I was there, I made sure to take a little time on the range at camp to shoot one of my selected deer rifles a few times for practice.

Many hunters live in more urban areas and getting enough range time can be a challenge. For me, it is important to have additional time on the range and believe me I need it! Anytime I can spend a little time shooting my rifles is a worthwhile investment. If I am fortunate enough to have the opportunity for the right buck to make an appearance, the one area I want to make sure that is not going to be an issue is the ability to make a well-placed shot. The more you can spend time shooting, the better shot you will become based on proficiency, practice, and confidence.

Plan an extra trip to your hunting land, private or public shooting ranges. Invest a little time and a few dollars for another box of ammo. If possible, try shooting a few different distances, standing and take several shots from a sitting position just like you may find yourself in a tree stand this fall. If a “shooter” buck appears your extra range time would have been a great investment to assist in your success. Besides being more proficient and prepared when the “chips are down,” spending a little extra time on the shooting is fun too!

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com