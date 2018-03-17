Radio Romance Live at Juice ‘N Java Cafe, March 31

By

Date: March 31, 2018

Time: 7:00 pm

Nashville’s Radio Romance is playing Juice N Java cafe on Saturday, March 31st from 7-10pm!

In 2011 Sam Hayes (Lead Vocals), Josh Gramling (Lead Guitar) and Moises Padilla (Drummer) met and instantly felt a connection. Not only did the trio mesh well together in the writing room and in the studio but they also found themselves becoming close friends. They hit the streets of Lower Broadway in Nashville and began playing shows all across town. One day they realized if they were going to keep playing together they might as well pick a band name. They had seen an old Eddie Rabbit Album on the wall at famed Broadway Honky Tonk, Legend’s Corner titled, “Radio Romance” and it was an instant sell. Radio Romance was born and the guys have been writing, recording and touring ever since.

The band has had the opportunity to travel all across the US performing their music. They have had shared the stage with many Artists’ including: Luke Bryan, Cole Swindell, Billy Currington, Luke Combs, Lee Brice, ZZ Top, Phil Vasser, Colt Ford, Parmalee and many others. The bands traditional country sound mixed with their 90’s pop/rock harmonies make for a dynamic live performance full of energy.

In 2017, Radio Romance entered and successfully won NASHNext presented by Cumulus Media. Winning the contest earned the band a record deal with Big Machine Label Group out of Nashville, TN. Their debut Single will be hitting Country Airwaves in the Spring of 2018.

Juice ‘N Java Cafe

75 N Orlando Ave

Cocoa Beach, FL 32931

321-784-4044

http://www.juicenjavacafe.com/