RAMS Baseball Premier Pre-Season Winter Camp 2017 in Fort Pierce, December 27 – 30

By

December 27 – December 30, 2017

Get ready for the upcoming baseball season and join John Carroll Catholic High School Coaches Bob O’Brien, Dan Taylor and Charles Brown for the RAMS Baseball Premier Pre-Season Winter Camp for ages 7-12 at Lakewood Park Baseball Complex in Fort Pierce, FL.

Campers will learn position fundamentals and proper mechanics of hitting, fielding and throwing, while having a lot of fun in the process. We will use the same great format that we used a few years back when we had the best baseball camps this town has ever seen. Quality instruction in a fun environment, to help you get ready for the spring baseball season! Daily team games to reinforce instruction and an awards ceremony at the end of each day, for a chance to win patches, medals and possibly a coveted “Biggie Trophy”. Other Coaches joining us are local favorites: Jeff Montpetit, Billy Hicks and current College and High School Players that grew up in our camp. Don’t miss this great opportunity!

Location

Lakewood Park Baseball Complex

5990 Emerson Road

Fort Pierce, FL 34952

Contact: 828-215-1881