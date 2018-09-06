By

Ranger Tugs Factory Delivery Program

By Ron Parker

We all have our favorite boating places that we like. They are tried and true, and we have been to them many times. The familiarity can be comforting, and the repetition makes our local cruising easy. But sometimes wondering if you will get your favorite slip or knowing every item on the menu without even looking at it takes the excitement out of our boating adventures.

Have you ever wondered what it would be like to cruise or fish in a new and different location? If you could, wouldn’t it be fun to check out a new area in the comfort of your own boat? The Ranger Tugs Factory delivery experience lets buyers take delivery of their new boat in Puget Sound near one of their factories near Seattle, Washington. Factory personnel meet you at your new boat and walk you through the systems and layout. The Ranger Tugs Factory Delivery Experience includes two full days of training with factory personnel. The first day you review vessel systems as they help familiarize you with the features and functions on board. The second day they launch the boat for its maiden voyage, reviewing operations with you and take you for a sea-trial/test drive. Two days with Ranger Tugs factory representatives help you get comfortable aboard your new boat. Then you can provision the boat and go cruising or fishing in one of the most pristine areas of the country.

You have access to cruise Puget Sound, the San Juan Islands and even into Canada and Alaska. The Pacific Northwest is one of the most spectacular cruising grounds in the world. The San Juan Island alone have over 172 named islands and are home to some fantastic marine resorts that cater to boaters. Roche Harbor where Ranger Tugs holds its annual rendezvous every September has a lot to offer. The Resort features docks with power, three restaurants, hotel rooms that range from the vintage Hotel De Haro which has been in continuous operation since 1886, to modern suites with fireplaces and balconies, condos, and cottages are also available. There is a swimming pool, tennis courts, bocce ball, tennis, and play equipment for kids. Hiking trails in the nearby hills showcase Lime quarries where the precious material was mined when the property was a company town. There is also a hike to a nearby memorial which is a large monument erected by John S. McMillin and his family who was the owner of the Roche Harbor Lime and Cement company where the resort now stands.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

On nearby Orcas Island, you can take your boat to the famous Rosario Resort which is on the National Register of Historic Places. Rosario was built in 1909 by a former Seattle mayor and shipbuilder named Robert Moran. The mansion contains a museum with some of Moran’s original furnishings. You can also see and hear a giant Aeolian Pipe Organ from 1913 that is built into the music room as well as a 1900 Steinway piano. Aside from history, the resort hosts a number of restaurants, three swimming pools (one indoor), a spa, kayak rentals and more.

If you get tired of the resorts, there are plenty of smaller establishments throughout the islands and scores of pristine anchorages some of which have mooring buoys for quiet relaxation. The waters of Puget Sound are teaming with wildlife like Salmon, Halibut, Dungeness Crab and Local Shrimp and Spot Prawns, all of which you can fish for depending on the season. Bald Eagles soar majestically above, and waterfowl abound on the rocky shores of the islands including rare Tufted Puffins. Most spectacular of all are the local pods of endangered Orca Whales. Seeing a wild Orca from your own boat is an experience of a lifetime and a regular occurrence in the Pacific Northwest.

Ranger Tugs Factory Delivery Program lets you buy your new boat, take delivery in Puget Sound and go cruising and then have your boat shipped back home when you are done. Not only is this a great way to test your new boat with the assistance of factory personnel helping you get things set up, but you can cruise an area that you may have only dreamed about. If you live in an area of the country where Summer heat is an issue, summer temperatures around Puget Sound typically range from 60-80 degrees.

Ranger Tugs builds a series of efficient and comfortable cruisers from 25 to 31’. Go to www.rangertugs.com to build your next dream boat and don’t forget to check the box for Factory Delivery so you can have a shakedown adventure exploring the Pacific Northwest aboard your very own boat.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com