Ring in the New Year with Carolina Skiff at the January Boat Shows

By Amy Lignor

Christmas has ended, and the New Year arrives, ushering in another 365 days that will make grand new adventures. A great way to make 2019 a fantastic year is to get your perfect dream boat for family, fishing, and fun! Carolina Skiff has the perfect boat to meet your needs and now is the perfect time to check out several of their models at boat shows nearest you.

Carolina Skiff, makers of the most durable, versatile and affordable boats on the market, want to invite future boat owners and boating enthusiasts to attend some genuinely great boat shows in January. Carolina Skiff is a name that people trust, and they have been manufacturing boats for over 30 years. From fit to finish, the Carolina Skiff models are spectacular. The Carolina Skiff and Sea Chaser Models provide tremendous features and superior functionality, providing you with the best value in both performance and comfort.

Just by attending one of these upcoming boat shows, you’ll be able to learn more about the 60+ models to choose from, meaning that you are guaranteed to find a boat that meets your personal recreational or commercial needs. Whether you’re looking for a pleasure boat, fishing boat, runabout, or commercial/workboat, Carolina Skiff has the perfect boat for you!

Now is the time to get out your calendars and book your trips to take in these boat shows so that you can ring in the New Year with Carolina Skiff:

_____

January 3rd – 5th: Visit the Bradenton Area Boat Show (1 Haben Blvd. Palmetto, FL) and check out the Carolina Skiff brand.

January 4th – 6th: The RI Boat Show (One Sabin Street, Providence, RI) will have the Carolina Skiff brand on tap.

January 4th – 13th: Head to the Lone Star State for the Houston International Boat, Sport & Travel Show (1 NRG Park, Houston, TX) to see Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser brands.

January 10th – 13th: The Charlotte County Boat Show (2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte, FL) will have both the Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser brands available.

January 10th – 13th: If you’re closer to the lovely city of Atlanta, check out the Atlanta Boat Show (280 Northside Drive, NW, Atlanta, GA) to get a look-see at Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser.

January 10th – 12th: The Bass & Saltwater Show (Hillsboro Street, Raleigh, NC) will have the Carolina Skiff brand.

January 11th – 13th: The Stuart Boat Show (54 NW Dixie Hwy, Stuart, FL) will have both the Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser brands on tap.

January 11th – 13th: Or, head to the Daytona Boat Show (1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach, FL) to check out the Sea Chaser series.

January 17th – 20th: In Naples, check out the Naples Boat Show (526 Terminal Drive, Naples, FL) for both the Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser brands.

January 18th – 20th: The Daytona Boat Show (1801 W International Speedway Blvd, Daytona Beach, FL) for Carolina Skiff.

January 18th – 20th: The Sportsman’s Choice in House Boat Show (1934 Highway 9 East, Longs, SC) for Carolina Skiff.

January 24th – 27th: Head to Alabama for the Birmingham Boat Show being held at the Birmingham Jefferson Convention Center (2100 Richard Arrington Jr. Blvd., Birmingham, AL) for Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser.

January 24th – 27th: The Baltimore Boat Show (1 West Pratt St., Baltimore, MD) for Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser.

January 25th – 27th: The Jacksonville Boat Show (1000 Water Street, Jacksonville, FL) shows the Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser brands.

January 25th – 27th: The Southern Louisiana Boat, Sport & RV Show (346 Civic Center Blvd, Houma, LA) for the Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser series.

January 25th – 27th: Or, choose to close out the month at the Charleston Boat Show (5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston, SC) to view both the Carolina Skiff & Sea Chaser series.

But…the fun doesn’t end in January. Take a look at http://www.carolinaskiff.com/boat-shows to get even more information on upcoming shows being held from January through May 2019, and find out about the dealers who will be there to serve you now and after your purchase your very own Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff Wishes You & Yours a Very Happy New Year

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com