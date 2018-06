By

Date: July 04, 2018

Time: 7:00 am

Join us for a 4th of July Independence Day Run/Walk. Kicking off at 7:00 am from Run and Roll.

This event is for everyone! Runners and Walkers will enjoy this easy event designed for all members of the family.

After the Run/Walk, stay around and join us for breakfast at Johan’s Joe!

Run and Roll

410 Evernia Street ##118

West Palm Beach, FL 33401

(561) 650 1200

http://www.runandroll.com/