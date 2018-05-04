By

Save Big with Skeeter’s Sizzling Summer Savings

By Craig Lamb

If you are shopping for a deal on a new boat, the search is over just in time for the best fishing of the summer. You can own the choice of the pros while getting top value with a brand new, fully rigged Skeeter Boat.

There’s no time to wait, the best deal of the season won’t last long. The Sizzling Summer Savings is only available for a limited time, from May 1-June 10, 2018. During that time you can take advantage of an up to $1,500 instant rebate on eligible, new Model Year 2018 and prior freshwater models in the lineup.

Looking at a saltwater boat? The Sizzling Summer Savings is an even sweeter deal. Buyers of a new Model Year 2018 or prior SX200 and SX210’s are eligible for a $1,500 instant rebate. The new Model Year 2018 and prior SX220, SX2250, SX230 and SX240’s are eligible for a $3,000 instant rebate.

When it comes to saltwater fishing, you can’t go wrong with the SX240.

The SX240 comes rigged and ready for fishing. That means an I-tube aluminum trailer with tandem axles, which remains an optional accessory with some saltwater brands. The standard trailer features a Fulton jack stand and winch for effortless loading and swing-away tongue for more storage options. Another Skeeter standard is a Lowrance® Elite 9 Ti touch, factory installed to ensure worry-free rigging. A removable windshield for storage or extra-large screen mounting electronics comes standard, and so does Seastar® tilt hydraulic steering. A retractable boarding ladder for safe, convenient boarding and 17 vertical rod holders add even more to the list of standard options.

Click here to view detailed features, optional accessories, and more about the SX240.

Sizzling Summer Savings also includes a $1,500 instant rebate on the top-of-the-line new FX20 LE and FX21 LE.

One of the reasons the FXLE Series is such a good deal—and wise investment—is that many options you normally would need to piecemeal together to complete your dream rig are part of the standard package. Skeeter eliminates the guesswork by choosing accessories and options that are optimized for the FXLE Series models. All of the details are taken care of at the factory, where skilled craftsmen do the rigging as part of Skeeter’s commitment to total quality control.

Some of the standard features include:

Skeeter Built™ Trailer with new fiberglass fenders, and a tongue step and ladder—making boarding safer and easier

Color matched twin Power-Pole® Blades, console pin stripe, interior deck, and seating

Exclusive Lowrance® Carbon Electronics- with Sonic Hub 2

Minn Kota® Fortrex® 112 Trolling Motor

Storage box lighting upgrade

Are you an avid angler who also values family fun on the water? Then the Solera® Series has you covered. With the Sizzling Summer Saving sales event receive a $1,500 instant rebate on the Solera 205.

When you combine the superior smooth, dry ride of a deep-V hull, and a performance-driven fishing rig with room for the entire family the result is the Skeeter Solera 205.

The Solera® redefines the fish-and-play boat category by combining the better of two worlds into one rig. Ski, fish, cruise and do it all aboard the same boat.

Performance and fishability are delivered in a wide-open, spacious, and comfortable interior with room for a family to fish, play and cruise all in the same package. Head out for a morning of serious fishing and then pick up the family for an afternoon of water sports. The Solera 205 is ready for it all.

Get started now at skeeterboats.com, where you can find a dealer and begin building your Skeeter using the boat building tool.

*Terms and Conditions: Consumer benefit for purchasing a new (unused, not previously warranty registered) eligible MY 2018 and prior boat from 5/1/18-6/10/18 is an instant rebate applied at time of final sale by dealer, at no extra cost to consumer. Actual rebate amount is determined by model selected. NO BENEFIT SUBSTITUTIONS. Promotion is only applicable from authorized participating Skeeter dealers in the U.S.A. and Canada sold to purchasing consumers residing in the U.S.A. and Canada. Promotion is limited to available stock in dealer inventory that is sold, PDI completed, delivered and warranty registered in accordance with Skeeter’s promotion and warranty registration requirements during applicable dates. No model substitutions, benefit substitutions, extensions or rain checks will be allowed. Not redeemable for cash. Boats sold or provided for commercial, camp, resort, rental, promotional/ demo, government agency, competition, tournament or sponsorship use are not eligible. This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other Skeeter offer or discounts. Some exceptions may apply. See authorized, participating Skeeter dealer for complete details. Skeeter reserves the right to change or cancel this promotion at any time. Other restrictions and conditions apply.

This document contains many of Skeeter’s valuable trademarks. It may also contain trademarks belonging to other companies. Any references to other companies or their products are for identification purposes only and are not intended to be an endorsement.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com