Sea Chaser 27 HFC by Carolina Skiff

By Craig Lamb

If big water is in your future and so is family cruising and serious fishing, then the all-new Sea Chaser 27 HFC by Carolina Skiff is your boat.

Whatever the activity the 27 HFC is already rigged out with the features everyone needs to enjoy a long day on the water. Head out early for a long offshore run to catch pelagic species and then cruise a secluded island for an afternoon of beachcombing. You can do it all in the same trip with this features-loaded rig.

The 27 HFC delivers safety, comfort, style and performance like no other boat in the class. The 27 HFC has a 9.6-foot beam, a length overall of 27 feet, and a respectable gunwale height. You get that for safety, along with a fuel tank holding up to 181 gallons for long offshore runs and overnight trips to faraway destinations.

The 27 HFC is built on Carolina Skiff’s legendary and trustworthy 30 years of boat design. Built with 100 percent composite construction, the 27 HFC is built solid and dependable for years of rugged use in saltwater environments. A quick-lift, high-performance step-hull provides quick hole shots to get the boat on plane for a smooth, dry ride.

Hybrid Fish & Cruise (HFC) truly means what it stands for in a boat. The revolutionary design of the HFC 27 is built from the ground up with devoted fishermen and active families in mind.

Add options to customize an HFC 27 to fit your needs, although the boat already comes loaded standard features that provide comfort, convenience, safety and functionality to the boat. Best of all, the standard and optional accessories are factory installed by skilled craftsmen at the Carolina Skiff assembly facility in Waycross, Georgia.

Check out these standard features on the HFC 27:

Windlass anchor system

Wrap-around bow seating

400-quart insulated storage

Built-in bow cabinets with tackle center and storage drawers (2)

208-quart fish storage box built into the bow floor

Below gunwale retractable wash-down hose

Molded fiberglass leaning post

40-gallon bait well and two tackle centers integrated into leaning post

30-gallon rear baitwell

Rear sink with stainless steel facet

Rear starboard cabinet with tackle trays and knife holder

Fresh water tank with shower spray wand

Step-in console with electric flushing head

Molded hard top with LED lighting

AM/FM radio with Bluetooth and USB connection

Underwater LED lighting

Courtesy LED lighting package

Electric trim tabs

19 flush-mounted gunwale rod holders

Sea Chaser 27 HFC; You can find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com