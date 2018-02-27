By

Sea Chaser HFC Series by Carolina Skiff the Best Boat for Families, Anglers

Hardcore anglers face a challenge when shopping for a boat to fit their needs when family is involved. After all, boating ultimately is a family and friends affair.

These questions come to mind when narrowing the choices. Can I find a boat already equipped with features for serious inshore and near inshore fishing? What about when it comes to family time? Can the boat be easily converted to a family-friendly cruiser?

Yes to all the above is the answer when it comes to the Sea Chaser HFC Series by Carolina Skiff. You get 30 years and growing brand legacy of dependability, reliability and unparalleled customer loyalty. With peace of mind on your side, you then get a boat rigged and ready for serious saltwater fishing for you and your buddies.

HFC stands for Hybrid Fish & Cruise. That is how the four models are built, from the ground up, with devoted fishermen and active families in mind. Best of all, Carolina Skiff takes most of the guesswork out of rigging the boat for family and fishing activities with a long list of standard features.

The Sea Chaser 20 HFC is the economical, basic model in the series. Length overall is 19 feet, 9 inches with a spacious and wide beam of 101 inches. Fuel capacity is 52 gallons, and the transom size is 25 inches to accommodate single or twin outboards up to 200 horsepower. The boat weighs 2,384 pounds, and there is a maximum of 8 persons as suggested by the manufacturer.

The Sea Chaser 22 HFC adds more space and with that, more room for spreading out for fishermen and families. Length overall is 21 feet, 9 inches, with a beam of 101 inches. Fuel capacity is 76 gallons, and transom size is 25 inches with a maximum 250 horsepower for single or twins. Boat weight is 2,700 pounds, and there is a maximum of 10 passengers.

For cruising, the family will like the bench that runs almost the entire length of the transom, save for the area to port where the 25-gallon live-well is installed. The bench features two separate cushions over hatches. The cushion to starboard lifts to reveal an insulated built-in cooler. The larger hatch to center opens for access to the batteries, bilge, and other ship systems. An added backrest extends above the transom topside to provide more passenger comfort.

The Sea chaser 24 HFC opens up even more boating territory for the big water. Length overall is 23 feet, 9 inches, with a beam of 101 inches. Fuel capacity is 100 gallons, and transom size is 30 inches for a single outboard and 25 inches for dual rigging. The boat weighs 3,165 pounds with a maximum capacity of 12 persons.

The biggest boat in the HFC Series is the HFC 27, making this boat by Carolina Skiff the ultimate platform for bluewater and bay fishing and long days of cruising. Length overall is 27 feet with an ultra-wide beam of 114 inches. Fuel capacity is 181 gallons, and you can configure power up to 500 horsepower.

Durability is a foundation of all Carolina Skiff models, including the Sea Chaser HFC Series. Patented box-beam construction produces a solid, durable, no-flexing hull that is completely wood free. You get peace of mind and years of enjoyment knowing a solid hull is the foundation of any boat, and that is a priority at Carolina Skiff.

Carolina Skiff is so confident in its hull design the company warrants the hull’s bottom construction against delamination or separation for five years, providing that the integrity of the hull and floor has not been damaged by improper use.

Get even more peace of mind from the foam floatation used in the hull that exceeds U.S. Coast Guard requirements. Foam flotation exceeds Coast Guard requirements, providing positive flotation for shallow draft and quick-planning characteristics. Using more flotation than necessary also creates sound-deadening properties that make the ride smoother and quieter.

