SEA CHASER LX SERIES: Revolutionary Performance, Style, and Features

By Capt. Ted Lund

Boaters and anglers who are looking for an all-in-one boating solution often having a difficult time finding that perfect boat. However, if you are looking for that one boat that will meet the needs of recreational boating, serious fishing, and family fun, you’ll want to check out the LX Series of boats from Sea Chaser by Carolina Skiff.

The LX Series, which comes under the Sea Chaser banner of leading boat manufacturer, Carolina Skiff, offers revolutionary performance, style, and more standard features at an incredibly affordable price. The LX Series is the perfect platform for family, fishing, and fun!

The Sea Chaser LX Series comes in three sizes; the 21 (20’ 6” LOA), the 23 (23’ LOA) and 26 (25’ 11” LOA) all feature a wide and comfortable 103-inch beam and are equally at home on bays, rivers, lakes and offshore waters.

Each features all-composite, no-wood construction and are loaded with a host of standard features including twin forward locking rod storage boxes, locking fiberglass hatches, gunwale rod storage with combing boards, stainless steel folding cleats, storage locker with an integrated 5-gallon bait bucket, console baitwell, stainless steel low profile bow and stern handrail, hydraulic steering, rear jump seats, stainless steel blue LED-lit cup holders, underwater LED lighting, patented rub rail LED navigation lights, a quick release windshield and more.

Owners can choose between two seating options. The first is a stainless-steel cooler seat with a removable 70-quart cooler or an Ultra Leaning Post (standard on the 26 LX) featuring a backrest, fold-down footrest, cooler, rod holders (4) and Stainless-Steel Cup Holders (2).

Other possible upgrades include hydraulic jack plates, Front Deck Padded Swivel Seat with Base, top-mounted stainless steel gunwale rod holders, an AM/FM Bluetooth radio with USB, iPod, AUX plugs, a raw water washdown and trim tabs. Larger versions (23 LX and 26 LX) can accommodate a flushable electric head with nine-gallon holding tank.

Boaters also have several choices for tops to keep cool and out of the sun on hot days, like a canvas Bimini Top with a stainless- steel frame or T-tops (canvas, shell or molded) featuring LED lighting, storage bag, and electronics box.

The Sea Chaser LX Series is perfect for a “day on the bay” and almost any waters your family desires to explore. Perfect for fishing, skiing, tubing, cruising, snorkeling and much more!

For more information on the LX Series from Sea Chaser by Carolina Skiff or to find a dealer near you, visit www.carolinaskiff.com and let the ride decide!

Carolina Skiff has been building durable and affordable boats for over 30 years. With 60 different options and models, you can use the Build A Boat feature to select the best options to meet you and your family’s needs. On the website, you can find a dealer, request a catalog and more information. Check out the loyal following of Carolina Skiff fans and owners on Facebook.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com