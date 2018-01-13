Serve Sports Night Gala in West Palm Beach, January 13

Time: 7:30 pm
An inaugural benefit for First Serve, a not-for-profit organization in partnership with the Police Athletic League that uses sports, education and mentoring programs to promote character development and empower children living in poverty and high-crime areas. The star-studded affair, featuring legendary athletes, Olympians and leaders of the sports industry, will include friendly games of table tennis, basketball, billiards, backgammon, bocce and Twister. The social and sporting event also includes live entertainment, cocktails and restaurant samplings.
Venue
City Soccer Indoor Complex
1016 Clare Ave.
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Contact: (561) 510-0725
Website: https://www.palmbeachwintergames.com