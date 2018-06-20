By

Shallow Sport Boats Owners Tournament

By Craig Lamb

The 18th annual Shallow Sport Owner’s Tournament was a huge success, with 258 boats enjoying fellowship and competition on the Gulf of Mexico. The tournament was held out of South Padre Island, on the Texas Gulf Coast.

“Once again, the 19th annual Shallow Sport Owner’s fishing tournament was a great time had by all,” said Wes Hudson, president of Shallow Sports Boats. “We had 258 boats and over a thousand anglers compete in beautiful South Padre Island, Texas, for the largest redfish trout and flounder.”

For over 60 years, the Shallow Sport family has built high-quality fiberglass center console fishing boats specifically designed to run, idle and fish in ultra-shallow lakes and bays. At the same time, the intricate hull designs break up rougher water to allow for an unbelievably comfortable and dry ride.

Five variations of the legacy brand are on the market.

The Sport line utilizes the original Quadrahedral double tunnel design and 12” gunwales, making this boat the best all-around fishing platforms on the water. Enhanced stability allows for lower sides, which improves your access to netting and releasing big fish. The Shallow Sport can run across the shallowest of flats, but can also handle 2 to 3-foot waves.

This time-tested Classic line hull with a flush deck mounted on top of the sides has exceeded all safety expectations since it’s inception over 35 years ago. It even surpassed all of the U.S. Coast Guard’s tip test studies and was deemed one of the most stable boats tested. With stability much like that of a floating dock, families will love the low gunwales for in the water activities and trips to the beach. If the goal is lightweight, shallow draft, easy maintenance & large payload – look no further.

The Modified V line features a smooth running deep V hull that rolls gently into a tunnel at mid-ship and has reverse chines up front to eliminate any chance of spray. The one-of-a-kind hull design in the Modified V line allows for excellent rough water performance but still allows superb maneuvering in the shallow flats. The Modified V has higher sides and is the perfect crossover boat for your whole family to enjoy every part of the bay.

The X3 features a one of a kind multi-hulled tunnel trimaran hull configuration that fishes shallow and will run exceptionally skinny water. The boat is safe and dry in windblown bays, and the multi-hull design eats heavy chop.

The all-new 32′ X3 by Shallow Sport is an offshore angler’s dream come true. With side sea stability second to none, this offshore machine was built for any and all trips into the deep blue. Come to experience the smooth dry ride of the X3 and see why it’s the new design everyone’s talking about.

Three generations of boat building expertise have produced a highly evolved line of time-tested fishing vessels that set the standards in the industry to which all other competitors aspire. With 11 different models ranging from 15 to 27 feet long, everyone can find their perfect boat.

Learn more, visit: Shallow Sport Boats.com

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com