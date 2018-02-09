By

Skeeter Boats Celebrates 70 Years

This year marks a big milestone for Skeeter Boats as the iconic brand celebrates its 70th anniversary. The list of achievements is mind-boggling when looking back on the timeline of Skeeter Boats, spanning seven decades.

Skeeter was the name on the first U.S. Coast Guard-approved bass boat, V-hull performance paddesign, production composite bass boat, aluminum deck grid system and more.

Holmes Thurmond built the first Skeeter in 1948, recognized as the first true bass boat. Since then a constant supply of innovations and other “firsts” have set Skeeter apart. The legacy brand continues finding ways to improve upon already industry-leading designs and innovations. Simply put, the only competition for Skeeter remains itself.

Skeeter excels across the board with bass boats, saltwater bay boats, multi-species boats and now Skeeter Built™ Trailers. A passion for building them all is honored by skilled craftsman where it all began in East Texas.

During the bass boat revolution of the 1970s, competition was strong between manufacturers. All strived to gain loyalty in a market that was moving with the speed of the boats. Skeeter moved ahead of the pack for many reasons, especially among the pros.

“Early on, and first and foremost, Skeeter recognized the importance of performance in a bass boat,” said Harold Allen, who began using a Skeeter in 1975 as a guide on Toledo Bend Reservoir.

Allen is a legend in his own right, having competed on the Bassmaster® Tournament Trail from 1974 through 2010. The legendary angler continues guiding on Toledo Bend from a Skeeter.

“When B.A.S.S. increased the horsepower limit to 150 it was Skeeter that responded with the best performance design,” he continued. “Nobody else came close, and it set a standard for high-performance hulls in bass boats that continues today.”

The breakthrough model was the Wrangler, chosen by Allen and other top pros for its performance and more. The Wrangler was the first V-bottom bass boat and the first bass boat rated for 150hp motor.

“Skeeter incorporated into the Wrangler the features that we as tournament fishermen needed to keep a competitive edge,” he said. “Fully functional features and not just bells and whistles are what continues setting Skeeter apart among serious anglers.”

Skeeter has also been a trendsetter in other more recent designs and innovations including the Revolutionary Torque Transfer system and the Skeeter exclusive REACT KEEL.

All this underscores why Skeeter owners are so loyal to the brand, joining a family of over 300 employees whose pride and passion for boat building is a common bond shared by all.

The Skeeter Owner’s Tournament is a prime example of that shared pride. The 25th event is June 7-10, 2018, at Lake Fork. Thousands of Skeeter owners travel to the event to celebrate the brand, renew acquaintances and make new friends, and compete to win their share of up to $200,000 in cash and prizes.

There is much to be excited about as Skeeter moves into 2018 unveiling even more revolutionary features in its boats, starting with the WX2060, which just won the Innovation Award at the 2018 Minneapolis Boat Show®.

The WX2060 is a crowd pleaser with its larger, deeper hull design; and the maximum 250 horsepower outboard rating delivers performance and a smooth, dry ride. Deeper gunnels and a deep, wide cockpit ensures family and friends stay dry when running across big, open water.

Skeeter has also redefined the fish-and-play boat concept with the Solera family of boats. For 2018 Skeeter is adding another boat to that family with the Solera 205. The new Solera 205 will be powered by a Yamaha VF250XA with quick hole shots, faster top speeds, and smarter fuel economy. The Minn Kota® trolling motor and Humminbird® electronics are just what you need to get you on fish while the family relaxes on board. Additionally, more family-friendly features will add to the Solera 205’s appeal as a complete rig for enjoying a day on the water.

Another new Skeeter innovation is the Team Advantage Deck layout that is standard on the 2018 ZX-250 and ZX225. The concept is ideal for the exploding popularity of high school and college competitions, thus the name. Two anglers can create and customize separate deck storages for rods and utility boxes to keep them all organized and ready for action. The design is also ideal for solo anglers and especially touring pros. There is no more need to leave anything behind that you need for a day on the water.

“There is a passion amongst the Skeeter family that began 70 years ago. A passion for boating and fishing is our legacy, and it is part of each boat and trailer we build.” Said Sr. Vice President Jeff Stone.

From the first needle nose Skeeter boat to the now flagship FX21, Skeeter is still committed to making every aspect of your Skeeter experience a rewarding one. Skeeter is leading the way into the newest breakthroughs. Since the very beginning there has been nothing like a Skeeter, because there is nothing like the original. For 70 years Skeeter has always been, and will always be, engineered like no other.

