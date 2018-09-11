By

Skeeter Boats Northern Dealer Meeting Debuts New Products

By Craig Lamb

The annual Skeeter Boats Northern Dealer Meeting was held recently at Breezy Point Resort, located on Pelican Lake in northern Minnesota and as always, there was much to see.

The largest Deep V boat ever produced by Skeeter, an all-new bass tournament-ready model, a fall savings promotion, and collaboration with leading accessories brands were highlights of the gathering.

“Our Northern dealers are a critical part of our network, and are helping to drive product diversity and growth for our lineup of boats,” said Jeff Stone, Senior Vice President, and General Manager. “They are also helping Skeeter provide a best-in-class experience for our customers by maximizing their love for boating and fishing on the water.”

Coincidentally, the results are reflected in Skeeter’s receipt of the highest industry award for the 17th consecutive year. The National Marine Manufacturers Association® Excellence in Customer Satisfaction for Fiberglass Boats has yet again proven that Skeeter sets the bar.

The dealers were introduced to the WX2200, the Deep V model that is sure to be a front-runner on the big water northern lakes. With a length overall of 22 feet and a mega-wide beam of over 8 feet, the WX2200 is the biggest Deep V boat ever made by Skeeter in its celebrated 70 year history.

This beefed up rig stands out from other Deep V fiberglass fishing rigs. Skeeter engineers designed the WX2200 with big water tournament anglers in mind by creating industry-exclusive front and rear aluminum deck grid inserts.

The dealers also experienced the all-new Skeeter Apex FX20 and Apex FX21, that are designed and equipped as the ultimate tournament-ready bass boats.

The Apex FX21 is 20’ 11’’ with an ultra-wide beam of 95 inches. The Apex FX20 is 20’ 1’’ with a beam of 95 inches. Both rigs are available now at Skeeter dealers.

To make the Apex Edition the ultimate dream rig, Skeeter teamed up with the best of the best in bass boating accessories to create a complete package that enhances the performance, fishability, and value of the new rigs.

Humminbird®, Minn Kota®, and Power-Pole® accessories are standard, not optional, equipment on the boats. Those accessories are all factory rigged, including the Yamaha 4.2L 250 h.p. V MAX SHO® outboard.

Matching the performance, reliability, and fuel performance of the most trusted outboard in its class is a most unique automotive style paint scheme. Paint colors are derived from the colors used on the cowling and lower unit of the Yamaha Outboard. Moreover, the color-matched dual Power-Pole® Blades, exclusive 18-inch trailer wheels, and the specifically designed scheme of the color matched custom emblems, aluminum panels, deck lighting, and brushed vinyl of the upholstery set the rig apart from the pack even further.

Additionally, the meeting showcased the collaboration with Humminbird® electronics, now standard equipment on selected 2019 Skeeter models. The boats will feature Humminbird® products including SOLIX®, HELIX®, MEGA™ Side Imaging, and the Ultrex™ with i-Pilot® LinkTM.

The “Fall into Savings” promotion was another highlight of the meeting. Through October 15th, customers are eligible for up to a $2,500 instant rebate on qualified models*. The chosen models are designed for Skeeter anglers and are equipped tournament-ready with a host of standard accessories from Yamaha, Humminbird®, Power-Pole®, and Minn Kota®.

For more information or to find a dealer nearest you, visit www.skeeterboats.com.

Original Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com