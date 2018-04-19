By

Skeeter Owner’s Tournament Celebrates Milestone

By Craig Lamb

Skeeter Boats celebrates not one, but two anniversaries this year with its 70th anniversary of making boats, and the 25th anniversary of the Skeeter Owner’s Tournament.

The tournament is June 7-10 on Lake Fork Reservoir, with thousands of Skeeter owners expected to enjoy a weekend of fishing, fellowship and the chance to win up to $200,000 in cash and prizes. The Skeeter Lake Fork Guide Team, the hunt for the famous “Rubber Ducks” on the lake for prizes, and delicious Texas barbecue are all part of the event.

Topping the list of prizes is a fully rigged Skeeter FX20 powered by a Yamaha SHO 250 outboard to be awarded to the contestant weighing the biggest bass of the tournament. Overall biggest bass below the slot limit wins a Yamaha Viking Side-By-Side. Hourly big bass prizes will be awarded too, with 130 chances to win from first to 10th place each hour of the Saturday and Sunday competition.

The tournament includes a Junior Division as well as a Top Lady Division. Also returning is the popular Shootout, with ten boats made up of two youth draws (18 and under, along with an adult), along with the top winner of each hourly weigh-in. Each team will be paired with a Skeeter Pro and fish from 3:30-6 p.m. The winner with the most weight wins an expense paid trip, for winner and a guest, to the 2019 Bassmaster Classic® next March in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Bass fishing on one of the nation’s premier bass fisheries is the top draw. Lake Fork has more Toyota® ShareLunker Program entries than any other lake in the state, leading the list with 260 largemouth caught weighing 13 or more pounds, and the East Texas impoundment continues to uphold its reputation as a big bass factory.

By tournament time the summertime bass patterns will be in full swing. Anglers can expect the better of two worlds with an early morning topwater bite, followed up by prime fishing for big bass in deeper water during the midday and afternoon.

Lake Fork was impounded in 1980 and encompasses 27,690 acres

Early entry fee is $120 per angler for the two days of competition. Entry fees postmarked after May 31 and those paid on-site at the tournament registration booth will be $140. Participants can also purchase one medium/heavy Limited Edition TFO Rod for $60 (quantities limited and while supplies last), and a pair of Costa® sunglasses for just $60 (online registration only and quantities limited to 400 pairs, while supplies last). Up to three contestants can share a boat in the individual tournament. Entry forms must be submitted no later than May 31.

Each paid entry receives a tackle gift bag, a tournament hat, and access to the BBQ Dinner and complimentary beverages during the event.

All anglers can register on June 7 from noon-6 p.m. and from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. on June 8. A final registration period is from 5-6:30 a.m. on June 10.

For more information on attending the Skeeter Owner’s Tournament or Sponsoring the event contact JoAnne O’Bryant at JoAnne_Obryant@yamaha-motor.com.

Click here for the tournament brochure. See Official Rules at www.skeeterboats.com/owners-tournament for complete details. Some restrictions apply.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com