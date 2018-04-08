Skeeter Pro Cliff Pace

By

By Craig Lamb

Nothing is better than springtime bass fishing. Largemouth move up on the banks to spawn, creating that once-a-year chance to actually see big females as they hover over the spawning beds.

Sight fishing is indeed a thrill. Being able to see what you catch, while watching the fish hone in on your lure offering is one of bass fishing’s greatest satisfactions.

Sight fishing also comes with its share of challenges. The conditions must be perfect. Clear, calm water and sunny skies are a must. Without all three conditions the odds of success decrease. The spook factor is another downside that can send the fish darting away from the bed. Your shadow, the noise emitted by the trolling motor, a voice or the knock of something dropped inside the boat. All can ruin a chance at a trophy catch.

Are the rewards of sight fishing worth the trouble?

Cliff Pace, the 2013 Bassmaster Classic® champ, thinks so, but there is an option when the condition are less than ideal.

“Spawn fishing often gets referred to as what people like to call sight fishing, and those are actually two different tactics,” explained the Skeeter Boats pro.

“Sometimes sight fishing is not the best approach,” he continued. “Typically all you are doing is making things harder on yourself.”

Pace noted that some anglers spend minutes and even an hour or more trying to coax bedding females into biting a lure. Keeping the trolling motor on high, covering water and targeting more fish is another option he likes to follow.

“I like to catch spawning bass by not visually looking at them on the bed, and sometimes they are actually easier to catch from a distance,” he continued. “If you can see a bass, then it also can see you, so why not remove that handicap?”

Using such a tactic eliminates much of the spook factor associated with sight fishing.

“How I do it is more like hunting, so you still get the thrill of tracking down the fish,” he added.

How Pace does that is by seeking the spawning beds or given areas where the bass will bed down. Once located he GPS marks the spots to identify locations to save for later on. Then, he returns to pick off the areas, one by one.

“Knowing exactly where that fish is located is still very important because you want to make the right, perfect cast, the first time, so as not to alert the fish,” he cautioned. “It’s almost like you are trying to sneak up on that fish instead of sitting there for an hour and a half.”

Pace makes long casts to the spots with natural colored baits, instead of the typical white hues used for sight fishing.

The tactic is ideal for post-front situations, which occur often with the passage of springtime storms that can muddy up shallow water, making beds difficult to locate. And like Pace mentioned, you can increase the odds of catching spawning fish by covering more water, instead of wasting time on a single bass.

