Skeeter Recognized Again for Excellence in Customer Satisfaction

Skeeter, a leader in performance fishing boats, announced today from the Miami International Boat Show® that the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) has again recognized Skeeter with a CSI Award for excellence in customer satisfaction in the Freshwater Fiberglass Outboard Boat category. This year’s award is the fifteenth consecutive for Skeeter, an achievement no other fiberglass outboard fishing boat manufacturer can claim.

“Every product we produce at Skeeter is manufactured to deliver the best possible experience on the water,” said Jeff Stone, Sr. Vice President, Skeeter Boats. “We are so grateful to our dealers, with whom we proudly share this award, and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best service to every customer.”

NMMA® launched its Marine Industry CSI Award Program in 2001 to provide boat and engine manufacturers with an independently-measured, cost-effective tool to help improve customer satisfaction in the boating industry. The program allows participating manufacturer companies to monitor customer satisfaction on an ongoing basis and to create benchmarks in the industry.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA®) is the leading association representing the recreational boating industry. NMMA® member companies produce more than 80 percent of the boats, engines, trailers, accessories and gear used by boaters in the United States. The association is dedicated to industry growth through programs in public policy, market research and data, product quality assurance and marketing communications.

Skeeter Products, Inc., a Yamaha boat company and leader of performance fishing boats, is proud to support America’s fishing consumer since 1948. Skeeter is the recipient of 15 consecutive NMMA® C.S.I. Customer Satisfaction Index awards, and its boats are certified to meet strict U.S. Coast Guard and American Boat & Yacht Council standards.

For a catalog, call (800) SKEETER, or for more information visit www.skeeterboats.com. EAT. SLEEP. FISH.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com