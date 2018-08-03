By

Skeeter Unveils FX Apex Edition

Are you a serious bass angler looking for the complete package in a boat? Stop looking and start fishing in Skeeter’s all-new 2019 Apex models.

Already a front-runner in its category, Skeeter introduces the all-new 2019 model year Skeeter FX21 Apex Edition and FX20 Apex Edition that are designed and equipped as the ultimate tournament-ready bass boats. Both rigs are available now at Skeeter dealers.

To make the ultimate dream rig complete, Skeeter teamed up with the best of the best in bass boating accessories to create a comprehensive package that enhances the performance, fishability, and value of the new rigs.

Humminbird®, Minn Kota®, and Power-Pole® accessories are standard, not optional, equipment on the FX20 and FX21 Apex Edition models.. All accessories are factory rigged, including the Yamaha 4.2L 250 h.p. V MAX SHO outboard. We did the research and the work to create a rig that gets you on the water as soon as possible.

Matching the performance, reliability and fuel efficiency of the most trusted outboard in its class, the FX Apex Edition features a unique automotive style paint scheme. Paint colors are derived from the colors used on the cowling and lower unit of the Yamaha VMAX SHO Outboard, with color-matched dual Power-Pole® Blades, exclusive 18-inch trailer wheels, and aluminum panels. With color matched custom emblems, deck lighting, and brushed vinyl of the upholstery, the specifically designed color scheme goes to the next level and sets the rigs apart from a typical standard package.

The FX21 Apex is 20’ 11’’ with an ultra-wide beam of 95 inches. The FX20 Apex is 20’ 1’’ with a beam of 95 inches.

The FX Apex Edition defines the term “fully loaded” in a premium performance bass rig. Standard equipment includes a Humminbird® Solix® 15 on the dash and a Humminbird® Solix® 12 on the bow. There are two Power- Poles® 8-foot Blade® shallow water anchors color matched to the boat. The A-List of accessories continues with an Atlas™ hydraulic jackplate, Minn Kota® Ultrex® iPilot® LINK 112 trolling motor, backlit red SKEETER deck light & red LED deck lighting. Also standard is a Fusion® BT Audio Device with two speakers and a HotFoot™ with slide and pro trim. The FX Apex Edition rides on a SkeeterBuilt™ Trailer with tongue step.

Even better, the new 2019 boats are eligible, for a limited time, for rebates in 2018 and you can take advantage of special savings for both dream rigs with Skeeter’s Fall Into Savings sales promotion. Actual sales prices are determined by the dealer.

If you’ve been dreaming of owning the ultimate bass rig, with all the features and accessories you could ever desire, it’s now a reality with the 2019 Skeeter FX Apex Edition.

For more information on other Skeeter models eligible for rebates under the Fall Into Saving promotion contact your local Skeeter dealer.

Learn more at skeeterboats.com. You can request a brochure or download a catalog, build your dream rig, and get Skeeter Team merchandise. Got a question? They’ve got answers at the Skeeter factory in Kilgore, Texas. Call (903) 984-0541, or find the nearest dealer here.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com