SoFlo Connect and Networking Business Expo in West Palm Beach, August 16

Date: August 16, 2018

Time: 6:00 pm

Join us for our SoFlo Connect and Networking Social. The Holiday Inn West Palm Beach has opened their doors to us in order to help our community GROW! We have room for 200+ business owners to share and grow and connect with other local businesses. We don’t throw you and a room and let you hope for the best. We provide an atmosphere to start a long last relationship with other attendees.

Venue

Holiday Inn West Palm Beach
1301 Belvedere Rd.
West Palm Beach, FL 33405

Website: https://www.browardpalmbeach.com/

 

