By

Something for Everyone at Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge

By Craig Lamb

Hooking up to freight train runs with a bull-sized redfish. Airborne largemouth on topwaters. Getting sore-armed from catching fat speckled trout. And all of those species caught from the same spot.

Sounds impossible. In the inshore waters of Louisiana, and around the saltwater fishing capital of Venice, that is a reality.

The most fertile fishing grounds in the U.S. are located here. The magic happens in the marshes and inshore waters where the mighty Mississippi River infuses the saltwater environment with nutrients. The sum of the whole is some of the best fishing for inshore species, and even freshwater largemouth, in the world.

Travel to Venice, and you will find a town filled with fish camps. One of those doesn’t fit the bill and for a good reason. The place is Home Run Fishing Charters and Lodge, where world-class fishing is served with world-class service, first class lodging, Cajun hospitality and gourmet dining.

If going offshore is thinking too far and wide for your fishing tastes, then taking an inshore adventure with the expert captains is the next best thing.

The fishing is laid back while exciting. The scenery is spectacular and like none other in the world. The Louisiana marshes are a haven for wildlife, from shore birds and avian species to reptiles and every kind of fish imaginable.

Speckled trout, or spotted seatrout, are plentiful here. From April through November the fishing is prime. Best of all, you can catch speckled trout using a variety of lures and tactics. Topwater lures, Carolina-rigged soft plastics, lead head jigs and popping cork rigs all produce strikes.

On a Home Run Charters speckled trout trip, you can expect to get lots of strikes, and even multiple hookups for all aboard.

Want to know more about Home Run Charters? Check out the website at homeruncharters.com. Find out more about the inshore fishing, including rates, by clicking here. To get updated fishing reports, conditions and just chat with someone at Home Run Charters, call (504) 982-8862.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com