Sophie and the Rising Sun

Starring: Julianne Nicholson, Margo Martindale, Lorraine Toussaint, Takashi Yamaguchi, Diane Ladd, Joel Murray and Bobby Henline

Screenplay by: Maggie Greenwald

Based on the novel by: Augusta Trobaugh

Directed by: Maggie Greenwald

Produced by:  Brenda Goodman, Nancy Dickenson, Lorraine Gallard, Maggie Greenwald

Co-Producer: Susan Lazarus

Running Time: 105 min

MPAA:  R

Genre:  Drama

Set in the autumn of 1941 in Salty Creek, a fishing village in South Carolina, the film tells the dramatic story of interracial lovers swept up in the tides of history. As World War II rages in Europe a wounded stranger, Mr. Ohta, appears in the town under mysterious circumstances. Sophie, a native of Salty Creek, quickly becomes transfixed by Mr. Ohta and a friendship born of their mutual love of art blossoms into a delicate and forbidden courtship. As their secret relationship evolves the war escalates tragically. When Pearl Harbor is bombed, a surge of misguided patriotism, bigotry and violence sweeps through the town, threatening Mr. Ohta’s life. A trio of women, each with her own secrets – Sophie, along with the town matriarch and her housekeeper – rejects law and propriety, risking their lives with their actions.

https://www.montereymedia.com/sophieandtherisingsun/

