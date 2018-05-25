By

Sports to Enjoy for the Ultimate Summer Vacation

by Amy Lignor

The winter is finally getting over with for some who have spent too long under gray skies and snowstorms; whereas others are already enjoying the heat and sizzle of summertime in May. Schools are getting out for the year across the U.S., but before the kids decide to settle in for two months of computer

games and cell phone texting, try to make them remember that there is an outside world they can and should enjoy.

With summer quickly approaching, it is important to take note of the various sports programs being offered in communities, towns, at camps, and even private programs in your own area. If you and your child sit down and take time out now to start planning an outdoor activity schedule, the summer months are bound to be a heck of a lot more fun—not to mention, far more healthy.

We are living in a world of electronics; a world where kids no longer change into sweats and run out the back door to enjoy the great outdoors. This has caused a lot of health issues, from obesity to heart disease. The way to change this is to bring back what was once the “norm,” and there are more than a few popular summer sport choices to consider. So, let us take a look at the ‘Top Five’ that the medical world stands behind in order to get your child active again.

Still holding its place at the top is baseball. For over a century there have been kids dreaming (and some succeeding) at becoming baseball icons. Kids as young as five learn how to play T-ball, which then leads them to enjoy either softball, baseball, or both. Your local teams are usually part of the National Little League Baseball Organization; in fact, nearly 3 million kids in America today are participants. The benefits your child will receive are fantastic when it comes to bettering their health. Physical benefits include the improvement of physical strength, hand-eye coordination, and balance. But in addition, social benefits are provided that teach your child everything from teamwork to leadership to discipline.

Another popular summer sport is soccer. A general misconception about soccer is the fact that it’s more popular in other parts of the globe. When in truth, soccer is actually one of the most commonly played sports in America today. The U.S. Youth Soccer Organization sits at 3 million-plus. As it is with baseball, most local soccer teams are part of a local chapter, and kids as young as four participate. Soccer’s fast pace holds the attention of kids who get bored easily, and is extremely beneficial when it comes to improving cardiovascular endurance, muscle strength, and flexibility.

For adults and kids alike, bicycling is another ‘Top Five’ summer sport that all ages continue to enjoy. For everyone, riding that first bike was one of the first steps to feeling independent. In addition to being a whole lot of fun to ride with friends, it’s also a fantastic form of exercise. When it comes to benefits, bicycling improves leg strength, coordination, balance and is the best cardiovascular fitness method you can find. Socially, bicycling can play a hand in instilling a sense of community, offer a way for the family to bond, and improve environmental awareness all at the same time.

One of the most popular activities for kids today comes in the form of inline skating. Before getting into the worry mode in regards to your child falling on concrete, you must understand that kids as young as four or five years have started participating. So, if your child seems interested in learning, the first lesson should be with a professional. Not to mention, make sure that the proper gear is in place, from the helmet to the knee pads, in order for the child to learn well and have a great time. From increasing flexibility to coordination to self-esteem, inline skating is a great summer sport choice.

Rounding out the ‘Top Five’ is the other sport that’s been around for ages: walking. Although some may think that’s boring, it only takes a bit of imagination to make a game out of walking that will keep everyone intrigued. Walking has remained one of the best forms of exercise for all ages, and is especially helpful for those who don’t thrive on competitive games.

So sit down and start making plans now in order to have a great and healthy summer!

For more information on summer sports and activities to enjoy, check out: www.parents.com as well as www.kidzworld.com.

