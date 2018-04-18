By

Springtime for Inshore Fishing

By Craig Lamb

The answer is similar to how the change of seasons stirs animals into action. Warming water temperatures equate to the same transitional behavior now that inshore saltwater species anticipate and anglers enjoy in spring.

Many popular inshore species are in migration mode. This transitional period means the fish are actively feeding in preparation for spring and summer when metabolisms increase. Simply put, now is the time to rig up and take advantage of a great fishing time of the year.

During spring, water temperature is the number one rule of thumb for setting your game plan. Water temperature is warming as days grow longer. So, watching the weather is a wise idea, beyond setting the course for safe boating.

Waiting a few days to go fishing after a spring cold front passes is an old fisherman’s rule. It’s true after major frontal passage, but those don’t impact fishing in most areas until summer. Muddy water impacts inshore fishing, but not after the passage of fronts common in spring.

Now is the time to enjoy more fishing, and most of all, less angling pressure, with a spring trip to your favorite inshore spots.

Spring is also a great time to buy a boat. If a bay boat is in your future then deserving a close look is the Sea Chaser 21 LX. Sea Chaser, a popular brand of Carolina Skiff, is an affordable option in a bay runner with a lot to offer.

The 21 LX is a solid hull design and construction that carries over from stem to stern. You get a fully finished liner with injected foam flotation—more than required by the U.S. Coast Guard—that keeps the boat afloat while deadening noise from the hull’s wave-taming design. The boat is all-composite construction without a hint of wood.

You can judge how well a center console boat is laid out by the console. With the 21 LX, you get value and functionality. A removable windshield makes storage and trailering easy. There is plenty of room to flush mount today’s ever-increasingly wider electronics screens. Analog gauges are easy to read while under power, and you get a radio and easy-access switch panel for even more convenience and functionality.

Vertical rod racks, plumbed to drain at the deck, hold three rods apiece. Standard is a flip-back helm seat with 70-quart cooler underneath. Twin folding jump seats at aft come standard and add to the 360-degree fishability. So does the aft livewell and abundant storage for gear. An optional forward livewell is optional and makes retrieving bait from bow to stern more convenient.

A wide beam of 103 inches and hull spanning 20’ 6” makes this an ideal general-purpose boat for bays, rivers, lakes and even venturing offshore. You can do that with a fuel tank holding 52 gallons. The 21 LX is rated for a maximum of 200 horsepower, providing economy and performance for a 20-foot-class bay boat.

More standard features include a swim platform, proving the multi-use functionality of the 21 LX, and a self-bailing deck. Two forward locking rod storage compartments provide security and convenience. So does the pre-wired 12/24-volt trolling motor panel with tilt/trim power source plug.

Another standard feature that is optional on some bay boats is the lighting package that provides safety, convenience, and attractiveness. That begins with patented rub rail mounted LED navigation lights and LED stern light. A blue/white LED courtesy light package, blue underwater lighting, five blue stainless steel cup holders and blue LED live good lights to light up the appearance of the 21 LX.

You have a lot of options about finding out more about Sea Chaser, Fun Chaser, and Carolina Skiff models. You can get started at carolinaskiff.com. Find a dealer, learn more about the brand legacy, and build a boat on the website. You can also contact Carolina Skiff and request a catalog. Join the community of Carolina Skiff followers at the Carolina Skiff Facebook Page

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com