State Small Business Expo – SSBX 2018 in Melbourne, June 9 – 10

June 09 – June 10, 2018

This year SSBX State Small Business Expo is expecting countless visitors and local small business professionals and entrepreneurs from the Space Coast to attend and support local while taking their business to the next level. Join us in learning from the best and the brightest in the industry as you network with like-minded business professionals and learn strategies to advance your business.

Join us this year at the SSBX and network with other local business professionals. You will also have the opportunity to shop and support your Space Coast local businesses.

Venue

Melbourne Square Mall

1700 West New Haven Avenue

Melbourne, FL 32904

Website: http://news.state.today/