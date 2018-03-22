By

Sypeck Finally Gets to Live Classic Dream

By Craig Lamb

It took 26 years for Stanley Sypeck Jr. to finally live his dream of fishing in the GEICO® Bassmaster Classic® presented by DICK’s Sporting Goods®. Sypeck, who fished from a Skeeter® Boat, mingled within the ranks of the top 52 anglers in the sport at the championship held March 16-18 on Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.

Sypeck, from Sugarloaf, Pa., punched his Classic ticket last July by winning the Bass Pro Shops® Bassmaster® Eastern Open held on Oneida Lake, New York. Last season, a win came with a Classic berth, should the winner have fished the other two remaining Opens within the division.

Sypeck, a fulltime lineman with PPL Corp., didn’t plan on fishing anything but that first event of the season in New York. The reality of a possible Classic berth sank in not long after he hoisted the winner’s trophy. Sypeck then signed up for the remaining two events but was put on the waiting list. He made it into both events held in August in Virginia and Tennessee in September.

The two-decades wait to make the Classic came due to the route chosen by Sypeck to get there. Sypeck is a member of the B.A.S.S. Nation®, the grassroots membership belonging to bass clubs affiliated with B.A.S.S.® There are thousands of members in the U.S. and spread across the globe in nine foreign nations. Clubs hold local tournaments that qualify state teams and then a national championship. Only the top three anglers advance from there to the Classic. Sypeck has missed the cut several times over the years, coming close after fishing in the championship.

With that much experience, he is no stranger to tournaments. The Classic, however, was a huge leap and an experience he never will forget.

“It’s more than I ever expected, you watch it on TV, and it’s nothing like actually being here, being apart of it,” said Sypeck.

“You get an hour-by-hour itinerary of where you are supposed to be, and it’s overwhelming when you consider there is a fishing aspect, too.”

A nearly full week of activities occurred before the competition even began on Friday. On Tuesday the anglers were off the water for the official tournament registration. Wednesday was the official practice day, and the anglers conducted media interviews on Thursday.

“It was a real trick to balance all of that in with tackle management and getting ready for the actual tournament,” he added.

Sypeck will relish his Classic experience and hopes to get back in the Classic in the coming years.

