Taking a Visit to “H-Town”

by Amy Lignor

It’s true: The Lone Star State has a whole bunch to offer vacationers out there who are looking for an escape that involves fun attractions, awesome museums, a wealth of restaurants and dining choices, as well as fun things to do for all age groups in their family. When it comes to Houston, the State of Texas is truly proud to play ‘home’ to America’s fourth-largest city that’s a definite cosmopolitan destination. A place where just taking a stroll can bring about an adventure in unique shopping districts, as well as the historic roads and venues in the Heights district. Not to mention, those space lovers out there can really go crazy by heading down to Space Center Houston and taking in the glorious past of America’s space program.

Popularly known as “H-Town”, Houston has winding waterways that flow through the city and surrounding areas. With more than 2.2 million residents, the city attracts visitors and transplants with a wonderful mixture of world-class arts, booming businesses, pro sports teams and award-winning cuisine.

Houston can be found on the “best of” lists, including the Travel + Leisure roundup of America’s Favorite Cities, and this summer you and your family can see for yourselves why those “best” awards were given. Houston also provides a number of unforgettable places that are budget-friendly or down-right free for the family. In fact, there are so many attractions, you may want to schedule an extra day or two in H-Town just to take them all in. From Space Center Houston (home to NASA’s Mission Control) to the largest Fine Arts Museum in the Southwest, you can have a ball. And with Houston CityPASS, you can see it all at a great discount.

If you are into the nightlife and want to listen to great music while having a whole lot of fun, you can choose from a list of bars, clubs and music halls that have long provided a springboard for a wide range of musicians. And they range from one genre to the next: Anderson Fair is a haven for original, eclectic music performed largely by Texas singer/songwriters. While Boondocks is for the big indie bands. The Big Easy is a lively hang-out that plays homage to the blues; and Big Top Lounge offers vintage vibes.

When it comes to exciting the kids, you can head to the underwater world at Downtown Aquarium; walk on the “wild” size at the Houston Zoo; or even stop by the Children’s Museum for hours of kid-friendly fun.

The local favorites that H-Town is famous for, such as The Chocolate Bar, must also not be missed. Packed with clever novelties (cell phones, hand tools, cars – all created in luxuriously rich chocolate), the store also has a marvelous ice cream cooler with a dozen stunning, made-on-site flavors that use chocolate to varying degrees.

If you are one who likes to stay in the Great Outdoors, you can also find a slew of things to do. Choose to spend a morning hiking and canoeing through the city’s lovely green belt. Then head to the zoo named one of the “10 Best” in the nation. You can even explore nature at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center, by walking the trails nestled in this 155-acre wooded enclave sitting in the heart of the city.

If needing to cool off, SplashTown is there, featuring 40-acres and more than two million gallons of summer fun. The ones who like thrills will love the park’s newest ride featuring six water slide lanes stretching 55 feet up, as well as the Tornado, which begins on a platform 75 feet in the air where daring riders are set in motion down a 132-foot long tunnel and thrown into the giant open-ended funnel. If you are the more calm members of the group, you can take a ride on the Houston Area Live Steamers, which are miniature model trains that operate on a 4,700-foot track in Zube Park.

Time to start your H-Town ride! To check out the list of sights to see and attain coupons, discounts, and more than 100 special offers—from ticket deals and hotel packages to restaurant perks and transportation promos—head to www.VisitHoustonTexas.com. But don’t be surprised if after seeing this city only once, “vacation” turns into “relocation” for the whole family.

