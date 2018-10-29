By

Taking “Aim” at Hunter Safety: Tips on Treestands & Lifelines

Whether speaking about bow season or gun season, the one thing that will always remain the same is the “safety” factor. There are lists of equipment and supplies for the various seasons found all over the internet, but the issue of utilizing treestands and safety straps is something that all hunters should know about and make a part of their trips.

Treestand harnesses and straps are very important parts of a fall-arrest system (FAS). A FAS should always include a full-body harness, a climbing belt, a tree strap, a tether, a suspension-relief strap, and a lifeline system. When used properly, these components can and have protected hunters from dangerous falls.

Whereas hunting is generally seen as a safe sport—which can be done from the ground or from up in a tree—when choosing to hunt from up high the proper treestand and safety equipment is necessary. In other words, a platform securely anchored to a tree that provides a great vantage point for eyeing wildlife and being able to take that ethical shot. Being extremely effective when it comes to landing the game you’re after, the treestand brings you above the deer’s sightline and helps the hunter avoid detection.

For those new at the sport, as well as those who are experienced but can always use a little “brush up” when it comes to treestand hunting, begin with wearing a full-body harness and staying tethered to the tree or lifeline the entire time you’re off the ground. Although most treestands come with a full-body harness, there are more comfortable harnesses that can be bought separately. These will include extra features, such as padding, quick-release buckles, and pockets for storing smaller items.

This harness secures the hunter with a tether, located on the harness’s back, just below the neck. The harness straps around your thighs and chest, correctly distributing pressure throughout the body. The “lifeline” or “safety line” is a rope attached at the bottom and top of the tree. Professional hunters attach their tether to the lifeline using a carabiner, which easily slides up and down the lifeline keeping them connected from the ground to the stand.

The lifeline, anchored to the tree just above the hunter’s head and to something secure on the ground, such as the tree’s base, also includes a prussic knot. This knot slides freely up and down the rope as the hunter ascends or descends; it tightens and stops instantly, however, when under force.

Falling from a treestand can certainly be terrifying, but wearing a full-body harness will prevent major injuries from occurring. If a fall occurs, acting quickly to get back onto the security of the treestand is a must. Therefore, when anchoring your tether to the tree, put it around the trunk above your head, adjusting its height to leave just enough slack so you can sit down. That way, you will be ensured not to drop too far, and when you stop, you’ll be near the tree and stand and not dangling in space.

The most ideal way to ensure safety is to hunt with a buddy in order to have helped if an emergency situation does occur. If hunting alone, just make sure to leave the location of the treestand with someone in order to make sure that someone knows where you are and can get to you if need be.

In the end, if you make sure to always stay connected to the lifeline whenever your feet are off the ground, safety will be the least of your concerns, allowing you to take “aim” and have a very successful hunting trip.

For those who wish to learn more, visit the Treestand Manufacturer’s Association at https://www.tmastands.com/

