Team Home Run Charters Scores First at Tournament

By Craig Lamb

Leave it to the guys at Home Run Charters & Lodge to punctuate why they own the phrase that defines their business.

home port of Venice, La. What makes the trip so worthwhile is the relatively short run it takes to get to the tuna water. The migratory tuna come within 10 miles of the Mouth of Passes or point where the Mississippi River meets the Gulf of Mexico.

Recently, Capt. John Pisa and his team of top-notch anglers put together an all-star win at the Faux Pas Lodge Invitational. Team Home Run Charters caught the heaviest yellowfin tuna in the trophy only species category of the offshore division.

“You might say we put the ‘T’ in tuna for that tournament,” said Capt. John Pisa. “We put together a great team and effort.”

Indeed they did. The yellowfin weighed 152 pounds. Joining Pisa on the team were Brad Fruchtnicht, Corey Gradwohl, Zach Joseph, Matt Marcello, Stephen Pisa, Woody Reilly, Bradley Schmidt and Scot Stansbury.

The tournament has become one of southeast Louisiana’s premier events.

The size of yellowfin caught by the team is what you can expect to catch on a trip to Home Run Charters & Lodge.

The action gets hot when the yellowfin take flight. The aerobatic displays are unforgettable. So is hooking up with tuna up to 50 or 150 pounds cruising through. Some grow even bigger.

Pisa says trolling for deep fish and setting lines behind a chum line are two popular methods his clients can expect to use on a day of fishing. So are topwater fishing and chunking baits at schooling tuna.

The day typically begins at 6 a.m. and runs 12 hours.

You’ll do that in style aboard some of the fastest and best-equipped boats in Venice. What that means is getting to the tuna water ahead of everyone else. Home Run Charters operates two 36’ Yellowfin 36 center console boats that are powered by 300-horsepower Yamaha outboards. The fish can’t hide, either. The boats are rigged with the latest GPS mapping and sonar devices available.

Fast boats, world class fishing and knowledge you gain that makes you and even better angler the next time out. What could be better?

After a long day on the water, you find out upon returning to the dock. Home Run Lodges is no ordinary Venice end-of-the-road fish camp. Stylish Tommy Bahama furnishings set over rich hardwood floors. Separate living and dining rooms with a bar and kitchen.

Choose from non-inclusive or all-inclusive. With that, you get a decadent five-course meal, breakfast, and lunch to take on the boat.

Eat, sleep, fish. Repeat.

The perfect fishing vacation is waiting for you at Home Run Charters & Lodge.

