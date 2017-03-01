By

Team Magnum Guides You to Where the Wild Turkeys Are

by Amy Lignor

The eyes and ears of a turkey make it one of the toughest of all Texas game animals. Their vision is the keenest; they can pinpoint movement and hone in on noises from a mile away. So when it comes to hunting these creatures, it is important to be led by a guide service that literally owns the highest skill level and unbelievable talent to give you, your family, and friends the most successful turkey hunt possible.

Magnum Guide Service L.L.C. is a name that all true turkey hunters should be aware of. Publicized in a slew of magazines, from Field & Stream to Texas Sportsman, Magnum Guide Service is known for always achieving its number one goal: Making your trip a memorable and successful experience. Making up “Team Magnum” are the most seasoned guides and the best employees on tap to create a trip that allows you to bag that perfect trophy. Extensive game management programs and dedicated hunters with good marksmanship have ensured that Magnum always maintains a very high success rate on all game pursued.

Behind this service stands Jim and Melony Roche, who are experienced veterans in the game guide and outdoor industry. It was in the spring of 1976 that Jim first began hunting and ‘calling’ turkeys, when the Lone Star State first opened the spring turkey season. Becoming one of the first “Turkey Guides” in Texas, Jim created “Team Magnum” which has hosted over 2,100 turkey hunters, with an average success rate of 1.7 birds per hunter, based upon a 2 bird limit.

When it comes to the Rio Grande Gobbler, you are looking at an average weight of 20 lbs. and a beard length of 9 ½ inches and 1 1/8 spur. With the Magnum guides being among the most professional turkey guides to be found anywhere in the country, the hunter can even bag exceptional gobblers that can push up to 25 lbs. The Magnum hunts cover approximately 65,000 acres of prime turkey habitat, where hunters can hear anywhere from 10-20 different gobblers per day.

And when it comes to the schedule of the hunt, nothing could get better than this….

After chowing down a delicious breakfast, and well before ‘first light,’ the expert guides of “Team Magnum” escort both semi-guided and fully-guided hunters into the field. Hunters are placed within calling distance of roost, strut zones, and feeding areas where they’re free to either ‘run and gun’ or ‘sit and stick,’ depending on each individual hunter’s preference.

With a hunt lasting 4-5 hours, returning to the Lodge for a big lunch rounds out the morning. Back to the woods for another 4-5 hours of afternoon gobbler action creates a hunt that consists of a fair amount of walking and calling to ‘raise’ a bird, then setting upon him as the distance between hunter and quarry closes.

With expansive landholdings that offer the hunter privacy and even the luxury of having 400-1500 acres exclusively to themselves, success can be found along popular travel corridors between known roosts and both feeding and watering areas, as well as along ridges where hunters are elevated and can better hear distant gobbles.

The turkey hunting packages offered are varied, with several different spring and fall packages available. Food, lodging, guides and 2 ½ days of hunting for 1-3 Rio Grande gobblers—complete with airport transfers as well as full freezer facilities—make up the most popular three-day-hunting package. Guided hunts are one guide per hunter, and semi-guided hunts include a guide to transport hunters into the field. “Do It Yourself” hunts are also available for hunters who wish to furnish their own food and lodging. Hunting duos such as a husband/wife team can be accommodated; and, for larger corporate groups, the entire lodge and hunting areas can be reserved all to themselves.

When it comes to equipment available, the choice is immense: Turkey decoys, Double Bull pop-up blinds, shotguns, ammunition and more may be available for rent. And when the hunt comes to a close, successful “Rio Grande Gobbler Hunters” will receive a Magnum Guide Service, LLC “Certificate of Harvest,” worthy of framing. There is also a “Magnum” Awards Presentation that has become a huge hit for hunters.

Booking that reservation with “Team Magnum” is a must. Dates include: The 2017 Texas Spring Turkey Season South Zone Opener (March 18); North Zone Opener (April 1);

Easter (April 16, 2017); and even booking forward to the 2017Fall Season Hunt.

Rates vary, so after heading to http://www.magnumguide.com/TurkeyHunting.aspx and finding that perfect Magnum hunt you’re interested in, then contact the staff who will be happy to go over all the details with you. Once the trip is booked, a booking contract is forwarded to you, turning the dream into a reality.

Top-of-the-line equipment, tasty meals, seasoned guides, and amazing hunting camps…there’s nothing more you could ask for when it comes to that perfect turkey hunt.

Magnum Guide Service L.L.C.

www.magnumguide.com

Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle