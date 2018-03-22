By

Texas Fishing: BassMan Austin “Wrangles” the Anglers

By Amy Lignor

Whether a beginner or an expert angler, BassMan Austin is one of the most professional, family-oriented fishing guide services in the Lone Star State.

These incredible bass fishing trips, with your guide, Robert Brown, allow you to spend time with family, friends, neighbors—even your employees—while in central Texas. Here you have a myriad of lakes to choose from filled with that trophy bass you’ve been waiting to catch. Excursions are available in Amistad, Austin, Bastrop, Belton, Buchanan, Choke Canyon, Falcon, Fayette County, LBJ, and the list goes on. Fishing on these lakes since he was a toddler, Robert Brown owns the inspiration and passion every guide should have. He has made it his mission to see that you have a great time and don’t miss a thing. If you wish to catch the State Fish of Texas, the Guadalupe Bass, you can book a trip on Lake Travis (or another located in the Highland Chain of Lakes) where you’ll receive that rare opportunity. Being native to Central Texas, what Guadalupe bass lack in size, any angler will tell you they make up for in aggressiveness and vigor.

If you are looking to catch largemouth bass, or one of the many other varieties found in those grand Texas lakes, BassMan Austin will make sure you find exactly what you’re looking for. Going out on a Ranger Z21 Comanche powered by a Mercury 250 horsepower outboard motor, you receive state-of-the-art electronic sonar and GPS. Not to mention, a Power-Pole professional series shallow water anchor system.

When booking this boat, you can choose a variety of trips to meet your specific needs, with complimentary photographs provided with each guided journey. Beginners and junior anglers are always welcome, all tackle is provided, a veteran’s discount is in place, and corporate trips are available upon request. The Dusk-to-Dawn/AM-PM is an all-day bass fishing trip, starting at sun-up and fishing till the sun goes down.

This trip is best enjoyed during the spring and winter months when you can avoid that Texas heat, and it caters to the extreme “die-hard” angler who can’t get enough! ($500.00) The Split-Day Trip is a full-day guided journey (with a lunch break in the middle) and is BassMan Austin’s most popular one offered. It’s a great trip to have spouses, children or business associates join in on. Beginning early in the morning, fishing commences for 4 to 5 hours (or until someone gets hungry).

You then head to one of the restaurants on the lake, where everyone can have a cold drink and a bite to eat before heading back out to enjoy the second part of the day.

($450.00) The Full-Day Trip (1 or 2 guests lasting at least 8 hours) is focused on the “hard core” angler’s passion for continuous fishing. Bring drinks, lunch or snacks, because when battling those Texas fish, you’ll need to keep up your energy. ($450.00) The Half-Day Trip (1 or 2 guests, lasting at least 4 hours/A.M. or P.M.) is a great trip to book for those first-time anglers and/or people who are on vacation, a business trip, or simply traveling through the area. It is also a great selection to choose for an evening trip. ($300.00) *4 hour trips/an additional $50.00 per person after 2 people. *Note: Lakes outside the Austin area are more than the standard rate.

No matter which you decide to choose, make sure to bring the right clothes based on the season, drinks of your preference (ice and cooler are provided), and a valid State of Texas Fishing License. That Guadalupe Bass is just waiting for the ‘battle’ you can provide.

To begin planning your trip, reading up on the fishing reports, and taking a look at reviews and tutorials, head to www.BassManAustin.com today!

