The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2016
by Kam Williams
Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop
10 Best Big Budget Films
1. La La Land
2. Hell or High Water
3. Deadpool
4. Lion
5. Manchester by the Sea
6. Fences
7. Nocturnal Animals
8. The Finest Hours
9. The Shallows
10. Ghostbusters
Big Budgets Honorable Mention
11. Loving
12. The Magnificent Seven
13. Arrival
14. The Accountant
15. X-Men: Apocalypse
16. Deepwater Horizon
17. The Witch
18. Hacksaw Ridge
19. Ben-Hur
20. The Birth of a Nation
21. Race
22. Snowden
23. Hidden Figures
24. Jackie
25. Lights Out
26. Money Monster
27. The Infiltrator
28. Free State of Jones
29. Triple 9
30. Sully
31. Barbershop: The Next Cut
32. Fantastic Beasts
33. Now You See Me 2
34. Eddie the Eagle
35. Southside with You
36. Jason Bourne
37. Miracles from Heaven
38. How to Be Single
39. London Has Fallen
40. Miles Ahead
41. Hands of Stone
42. Vigilante Diaries
43. Sausage Party
44. Queen of Katwe
45. The Legend of Tarzan
46. Boo! A Madea Halloween
47. Skiptrace
48. The Perfect Match
49. Criminal
50. Inferno
10 Best Independent & Foreign Films
1. Moonlight
2. Kicks
3. Elle
4. Morris from America
5. Burning Bodhi
6. Sweaty Betty
7. Captain Fantastic
8. Little Men
9. In Order of Disappearance
10. No Pay, Nudity
Independent & Foreign Films Honorable Mention
11. I, Daniel Blake
12. Yosemite
13. Of Mind and Music
14. Dough
15. Destination Planet Negro
16. The Hunt for Wilder People
17. A Beautiful Now
18. White Lies
19. Monster Hunt
20. The Fits
21. Believe
22. Before I Do
23. The Fight Within
24. The Bounce Back
25. The Love Witch
10 Best Documentaries
1 13th
2. O.J.: Made in America
3. Weiner
4. Eat That Question: Frank Zappa in His Own Words
5. Requiem for the American Dream
6. I Am Not Your Negro
7. Newtown
8. Can We Take a Joke?
9. Norman Lear: Just Another Version of You
10. Cameraperson
Documentaries Honorable Mention
11. At All Costs
12. Maya Angelou: And Still I Rise
13. The Brainwashing of My Dad
14. They Will Have to Kill Us First
15. The Wake of Vanport
16. Queen Mimi
17. Dispatches from the Gulf
18. When Justice Isn’t Just
19. Hockney
20. Look at Us Now, Mother!
21. Presenting Princess Shaw
22. Dark Horse
23. Kevin Hart: What Now?
24. Do Not Resist
25. Hollywood Beauty Salon
Source: Baret News