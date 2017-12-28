The 10 Best, No, the 100 Best Films of 2017
by Kam Williams
Kam’s Annual Assessment of the Cream of the Cinematic Crop
10 Best Big Budget Films
1. Baby Driver
2. Lady Bird
3. The Disaster Artist
4. The Florida Project
5. Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri
6. Mudbound
7. Dunkirk
8. Wonder Woman
9. Get Out
10. Rough Night
Big Budgets Honorable Mention
11. Everything, Everything
12. Going in Style
13. Fate of the Furious
14. Darkest Hour
15. LEGO Batman
16. The Meyerowitz Stories
17. Girls Trip
18. Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets
19. Brad’s Status
20. American Made
21. The Shape of Water
22. The Post
23. Roman J. Israel, Esq.
24. Molly’s Game
25. Battle of the Sexes
10 Best Independent Films
1. Call Me by Your Name
2. Wind River
3. It Comes at Night
4. Mayhem
5. The Big Sick
6. Lucky
7. Novitiate
8. The Zookeeper’s Wife
9. The Hero
10. Maudie
Independent Films Honorable Mention
11. Crown Heights
12. Lemon
13. The Leisure Seeker
14. Professor Marston & the Wonder Women
15. Flim Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
16. Brigsby Bear
17. The Levelling
18. Victoria & Abdul
19. The Tiger Hunter
20. Good Time
21. A Question of Faith
22. The Promise
23. A United Kingdom
24. I, Tonya
10 Best Foreign Films
1. 1945 (Hungary)
2. Santoalla (Spain)
3. Lost in Paris (France)
4. Summer 1993 (Spain)
5. In the Fade (Germany)
6. First They Killed My Father (Cambodia)
7. The Women’s Balcony (Israel)
8. In This Corner of the World (Japan)
9. Loveless (Russia)
10. A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
Foreign Films Honorable Mention
11. Song of Granite (Ireland)
12. Happy End (France)
13. 13 Minutes (Germany)
14. Bobbi Jene (Israel)
15. Menashe (Yiddish)
16. Polina (Russian)
17. Okja (South Korea)
18. Thelma (Norway)
19. Blade of the Immortal (Japan)
20. Foxtrot (Israel)
21. Napping Princess (Japan)
22. The Girl without Hands (France)
23. November (Estonia)
24. One Week and a Day (Israel)
25. Birdboy: The Forgotten Children (Spain)
10 Best Documentaries
1 Man in Red Bandana
2. Let It Fall: L.A. 1982-1992
3. Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
4. Long Strange Trip
5. I Called Him Morgan
6. 100 Years: One Woman’s Fight for Justice
7. Human Flow
8. No Greater Love
9. My Scientology Movie
10. The Defiant Ones
Documentaries Honorable Mention
11. Betting on Zero
12. I Am Battle Comic
13. Step
14. Jane
15. Kedi
16. Alive & Kicking
17. California Typewriter
18. School Life
19. Whose Streets?
20. May It Last: A Portrait of the Avett Brothers
21. Sled Dogs
22. Actor Martinez
23. The Final Year
24. Brimstone & Glory
25. Contemporary Color
