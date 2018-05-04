By

Smile!

The Art of Photography is a Hobby You’ll Enjoy

Everyone seems to be looking for a hobby. Even in this busy world, having a “thing to do” that you can enjoy, use to relieve stress, and even something you can do with the kids or the one you love that takes him/her away from the TV set is on most people’s agenda.

Well, there is one hobby that can whisk you away into the Great Outdoors, perhaps on a trek or a vacation to a different place where you can make memories and get them on film. In other words, a hobby that enables you to save cherished moments of your life, be creative, and just have a good time. Sure, you’ll need to learn some technical stuff in order to make photography your chosen hobby, but there’s more involved than just learning; you have to want to take “real” pictures and not just hold up the old cell phone in the air and click.

We’re not talking about being a professional photographer here. That takes both money and time. The professional invests in equipment because they make their money from the craft; whereas a hobbyist can make money from it if they wish (and are really more creative than they ever thought they were), but still have that 9-to-5 job that pays the bills. For the professional, they do work 9-to-5 behind that lens; whereas a hobbyist has other priorities and just likes to take “time out” to relax.

For a hobbyist, photography is a very artistic journey and the top three tips for the hobbyist who truly wants to be behind that camera begins with…learning to experiment. Have a good time! You can choose to learn different styles of photography, how to adjust light, taking photos both indoors and out, choosing landscapes or portraits and finding your favorite genre, etc. There are all types of free classes, tutorials, books, and more to let you constantly learn and improve your photos without ever losing interest.

Making friends is the second tip to becoming a photography hobbyist. In this digital age there are tons of Facebook communities and groups you can join that are filled with other enthusiasts. By joining these virtual worlds, you can gain support, learn from others, make friends and have a good time. You can share and critique each other’s photographs, and if you’re interested in a certain style or genre of photography, check out Google+ and you will find it all. You can even start up your own website or club to start the ball rolling.

The third tip involves the wallet. However, being a hobbyist and not a career professional, you do not have to spend the amount of money the career photographer has to invest in order to get money in the door. So look around. Yet again, the internet is a great place to go, with eBay and other sites selling used but quality equipment. It is highly possible that an entry level camera and kit lens will provide you great photos and be enough gear-wise to make you happy. But if the photography “bug” bites, there is a list of accessories – from tripods to software – that will allow you to expand your interest and have even more fun as you learn.

Start today, stay motivated, and then take a “time out” this weekend to head to the zoo, a local park, or even the center square that sits in the middle of that small town you reside in and start “clicking” away. The more experience you put behind the camera, the more awesome and spectacular the results will be. And if that cell phone in your pocket happens to ring, simply shut it off so you can have time for yourself and your new hobby.

Thankfully, skills can be learned through internet courses and gear can be purchased without having to take a mortgage out on the home. You would be amazed to know what equipment you can find at a simple tag sale in town. And now that the tag sale season is gearing up, starting your journey as a photography hobbyist is even easier.

For more data to help the beginner, head to: https://www.makeuseof.com/tag/5-photography-tips-for-beginners/

Source: BaretNewsWire.com