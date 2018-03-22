By

The Aspen 10,000 Mile Tour is born!

An adventurous owner takes delivery of a 40’ Aspen C120 power catamaran in Seattle and decides to cruise the new boat all the way from Seattle, WA to Annapolis, MD.

Knot Wafflen’ embarks on an enterprising cruise of over 10,000 miles. This trip will be the longest water delivery in history for a 40’ power cat!

David and Sue Ellen Jenkins the proud owners of a brand new Aspen C120 have teamed up with Captain Blake Eder and Larry Graf founder of Aspen Power Catamarans to take their boat on a shake-down cruise like no other.

Follow along on this epic journey filled with fun and adventure. In this first episode, Larry describes the magnificent beauty of cruising the wilderness of Alaska in a small powerboat.

Aspens 10,000-Mile Tour: Alaska – Grandeur!

By Larry Graf

(Larry Graf author of this article, is an open ocean adventurer with several firsts, including being the first to complete the Bermuda Challenge (A 780-mile open ocean run from New York Harbor to Gates Fort, Bermuda,) crossing to Midway Island in the Pacific with a trailerable boat, and traversing the Bering Straits in a trailerable cat.)

Spring in Southeast Alaska: What an Amazing Time

We just finished a two-week tour traveling north and south of Juneau, Alaska – an area of the country that has one of the most remarkable concentrations of grandeur. Not only were the sights and wildlife amazing, but equally incredible and fun were the Alaskans we met along the way – always helpful, always sharing the best sights, and always ready to jump in. Alaskans have a vibrant attitude about life that’s contagious. With the sun not setting until nearly 11:00pm each night and rising around 4:00am you can see and do a lot in one Alaskan Day!

My crew for this leg of the 10,000 Mile Tour included Peter Robson of Pacific Yachting, Brian Lind of PassageMaker, and Brandon Holmes, my son-in-law, a farmer, and an amazing mechanic.

Our trip started on June 14th when we met with Knot Wafflen’ owners, David and Sue Ellen Jenkins and their Captain, Blake Eder. In May they began their tour with the Aspen C120 in Seattle and Anacortes, Washington making many stops and creating countless adventures along the way. In total, they have covered over 2,100 miles of exploring already! At our meeting in Juneau, David developed a short punch list of details that needed to be addressed on the new boat and had great advice on where to go in the area to get a taste of Alaska.

Heading David’s advice combined with several Aspen Owners’ input and strong feedback from Steve Birkinbine, of Nordic Tugs Charters, we revised our original trip plan. We dropped a planned stop at Glacier Bay National Park after a thoughtful crew discussion. The entry permit scheduling, classes on wildlife avoidance (mandatory three hours), travel regulations, zone closures for wildlife, and 8-mph speed limit in much of the 65-mile-long bay, were too much, especially with so many other possible areas to visit nearby.

Our first day in Juneau started out a bit drippy and overcast, but by 1:00pm, the sun started to peak through. Talking with the locals, we found that it had been raining for days and was forecasted to rain again later. Having been to Alaska before, I knew we had to seize the opportunity, so we started looking for a float plane tour of the surrounding glaciers and mountains. We made a few calls but found the tours were already filled. We then asked Steve Birkinbine if he knew of any flightseeing tour companies in the area. Wow-did Steve light up! “I have just the captain and company for a world-class flight,” he said as he called Ward Air, who got Steve’s preferred pilot Kyle scheduled for a 6:00pm flight, when the “sun’s just right.”

By the time we arrived at Ward Air (thanks, Steve!), the sky had cleared to a pure blue, it had warmed to a nice 72 degrees, and the winds were calm: just perfect for a tour of the nearby ragged snow-covered peaks, glaciers, and ice cap, as well as Turner Lake. On the drive over to the float plane near the main airport only one thing was missing. Steve called for an emergency stop to pick up a case of Corona for the ride! Our plane was a Radial Engine Beaver minted in 1957, same year as myself, therefore in perfect condition! With the captain, all six of us hopped in, Steve passed out ear plugs (because radial engines ROAR), and we were soon lifting off in to a perfect summer evening.

As we climbed out, we had a view of Juneau and six cruise ships then Kyle cut over town and began to climb hard for the summit above Juneau and the ice cap…

to be continued………

