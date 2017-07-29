By

The Best in Canadian Black Bear Hunting Guides Awaits You!

Located in the very heart of North America, about a hundred miles northeast of Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, lies one of the most beautiful spots in all the world. Here, the avid hunter will find Nopiming Provincial Park along the Ontario border, and be introduced to the rugged, unforgettable, untouched beauty of this Canadian Shield landscape.

Not only does this area offer incredible wildlife habitats but also countless opportunities for vivid photography as you create memories while seeking out the Canadian Black Bear this fall. And the name to call upon in order to have a most successful hunt, as well as make all these memories, is Big Woods Wilderness Outfitters.

With a territory spanning 2400 square miles of accessible wilderness, Big Woods Wilderness Outfitters provide you with a “bucket list” opportunity to view everything from black bear to whitetail deer to timber wolf, moose, fox, and many more. The area also gives those passionate for the rod-and-reel excellent fishing opportunities for northern pike, walleye, and smallmouth bass.

One of the most amazing packages that Big Woods Wilderness Outfitters is thrilled to offer, however, comes in the form of their fall trophy black bear hunts set in the premier hunting spot for trophy black bear in all of North America: Manitoba, Canada. Owning exclusive black bear outfitter rights for the best section of Manitoba (*approximately 700 square miles of superb black bear habitat in the healthy mixed boreal forest along the Ontario border), all color phases of black bears will be found.

All fall hunts for the black bear are over active bait sites with tree stands set up for the appropriate firearm (bow, muzzleloader, or rifle). Accessed by ATV, 4×4 truck, or boat, the guides at Big Woods have thought of everything to make sure your trophy black bear hunt becomes a rip-roaring success. So successful, in fact, that you will head back each and every year to experience more.

During the fall season only, running five days (Monday to Friday), the trophy black bear hunts also include a free timber wolf hunt. There are also combo hunts to choose from that include whitetail deer, waterfowl and upland game birds. Not only is there a menu of hunts to choose from, but your accommodations are as comfortable as you can possibly imagine. A true “home away from home,” you are provided with a two-bedroom, heated cabin with screened-in deck, double beds, carpeting, gas barbeque, color TV, satellite feed, microwave, fridge, stove or hot plate, and are equipped with bedding, coffee maker, toaster, cutlery, plates, pots and pans.

With two hunters per cabin, you can also depend on hot and cold running water with indoor plumbing and showers. Not to mention, all meals are included with your hunting package, with homemade hot breakfast and supper served in either the lodge’s licensed restaurant or your very own cabin, plus a bagged lunch provided for your days out on the hunt.

When you’re not hunting, you will literally be stunned by the surroundings. Your cabin is situated about fifty yards from the water on a ridge overlooking beautiful Bird Lake, located just 15 miles – as the crow flies – from those amazing woodland caribou calving grounds. Accessible, beautiful, remote wilderness just waiting for you to come and enjoy it all.

Fall Black Bear Hunting dates range from August 28th to September 30th, 2017. Rates for the five-day hunt run $3500 U.S. per hunter, plus taxes and license/allocation fees. Big Woods will even pre-purchase your license prior to arrival if you would like, which entitles you to that free timber wolf hunt.

This package doesn’t stop with just the A+ cabin accommodations and delicious home-cooked meals, however. You also are provided with the best of the best when it comes to professional, licensed and insured guide services; pre- and post-hunt transportation between Winnipeg (hotel or airport) and the lodge flying; transportation from the lodge to and from the hunting area(s); use of safe, comfortable hunting stands in hunting sites that are baited before and during the hunt; use of a rifle and archery range; field dressing; and even taxidermy preparation.

So…what’s left to say? Nothing to do now but head to www.bigwoodshunting.com and check it all out for yourself. After seeing the pictures, alone, you will book your trip immediately. Then all you can do is sit back and watch the clock, counting away the minutes until the lazy days of summer end so you can head to Manitoba’s Big Woods and find that trophy black bear that awaits you!

Source: SportsmansLifestyle.com