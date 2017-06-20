The Best in Waterfowl Hunting with Billy Blakely in Reelfoot, Tennessee
When it comes to the perfect location for the outdoor enthusiast looking for the best in waterfowl hunting, look no further than Blue Banks in Reelfoot, Tennessee. It is here that the menu of hunting, fishing, bird watching packages and more is literally a mile long. Even people who desire to watch the American Bald Eagle in all its majesty head straight to Reelfoot to do just that.
Not only does Reelfoot provide everything from this majestic monarch to waterfowl to all kinds of fish, it also provides one of the finest guides on Reelfoot today. Billy Blakely (although his friends call him “Toothpick”) has over 35 years of experience under his belt when it comes to hunting and fishing in and around the lakes in this stunning Northwest Tennessee area. An expert fisherman and hunter, Billy works exclusively for Blue Banks Resort and has brought back return vacationers again and again because of his skills and talent. As operator of the marina facilities at Blue Banks, he has trained many guides for the resort, while also being featured in over a hundred outdoor TV shows and countless articles and magazines.
In other words, when picking Blue Banks for your much-needed vacation, you not only receive the most amazing resort on the lake that provides fine dining and lodging, clean and affordable facilities, as well as hunting/fishing and birdwatching packages, but you also get the best guide in the business.
The Reelfoot Bird Blind Packages with Billy Blakely are just one group at the ready. Able to be booked by both resort and non-resort guests, this is most definitely a memorable experience for one and all. From $50/per person to $229/per person, packages include a baited gas heated blind with a kitchen to prepare meals. And when it comes to the VIP Packages, you also receive an overnight stay, three meals, a private viewing of an active Eagle Nest, and tickets to Discovery Park.
According to Chief Guide Billy Blakely, he “hunts every single day of duck season,” in his area that is located between three waterfowl refuges and only a short distance from the Mississippi River—one of the premier duck hunting regions in the United States. Guiding 80+ days per year for waterfowl, when Billy takes a party of duck hunters out to Reelfoot Lake for a day of hunting, the party often is made up of 4-to-10 hunters at one time, plus a dog, guns, ammunition and food. Traveling before they set up to hunt, the party is shown two miles of the lake that includes spots of shallow water, deep water, stumps, brush and ice. There is also a stationary blind out on the open water to be used, depending on how the ducks are flying that day.
The popularity of waterfowl hunting has grown in numbers over the past few years and continues to widen across the country. From puddle ducks—such as, blue bills, redheads, canvasbacks—to several mallards, Billy Blakely makes sure to provide all visitors with the ‘best of the best’ when it comes to always making the hunt successful.
