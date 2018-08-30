By

The best just keeps getting better!

When it comes to the best fishfinders out there, pros and amateurs alike turn to Lowrance.

In fact, more tournament anglers at America’s largest freshwater events use Lowrance versus all other marine electronics brands combined. The proven product lines include a fishfinder/chart-plotter to match the size, budget or feature needs of anglers of all skill levels.

For example, HDS Carbon features a multi-touch SolarMAX™ HD display offering unrivaled brightness and clarity and extreme viewing angles — viewable even through polarized sunglasses. A dual-core, high-performance processor delivers the fastest sonar updates and chart redraws with no lag, easily driving features like StructureMap™, Live Network Sonar, Dual Channel CHIRP and StructureScan® 3D Imaging with power to spare for future fishfinding upgrades.

The Elite-Ti fishfinder/chart-plotter offers enhanced sonar performance, trolling motor control, built-in high definition charts, waypoint sharing and advanced charting options – all at a more affordable price.

Now, a new software update, Lowrance 18.2, gives HDS Carbon™, HDS Gen3 or Elite-Ti displays even more flexibility. The software update gives users real-time chart creation functionality, expanded engine integration and mobile phone connectivity.

Genesis Live Charting

Delivering real-time mapping for the ultimate in up-to-date situational awareness, the new software update adds Genesis Live Charting to Lowrance displays. Using digital depth to create depth contour overlays on charts, Genesis Live is incredibly easy to use. A truly customized mapping experience, users can control contour transparency, density of contours drawn on the screen up to ½ foot intervals, depth, and safety shading color palettes, and more. Genesis Live charts can be saved to an SD card for future use.

Text Message and Phone Notification Display

Compatible with Bluetooth-enabled HDS Carbon displays, the software update allows users to quickly and easily pair their smartphone to bring text message functionality to their unit. Android features include incoming text message display and reply, new message and message template creation, and access to message history and call logs. iOS features include a display of incoming text messages and call log.

Advanced Engine Integration

Following the introduction of Yamaha engine integration on HDS Carbon and HDS Gen3 displays in the Lowrance 18.1 update, new 18.2 software extends this functionality to 7-, 9-, and 12-inch Elite Ti displays and adds to the systems engine calibration and alarm capabilities. In addition, Evinrude customers can now enjoy a fully integrated experience on the same series of displays. When connected via NMEA 2000® to an Evinrude control head, functionality is automatically unlocked, and the information is easily accessible from the engine sidebar. Evinrude engine integration includes fluid level monitoring, advanced engine configuration, and winterization functionality.

With all of that added functionality packed into HDS Carbon, HDS Gen3 and Elite-Ti fishfinder/chart-plotters, there is no better display to help you maximize your time on the water. And with a recent reduction on the Minimum Retail Price (MRP) on all HDS Carbon fishfinder/chart-plotters, there is no better time to put one on your boat. MRP has been reduced by $1,000 on HDS Carbon 16, $700 on HDS Carbon 12, $600 on HDS Carbon 9 and $500 HDS Carbon 7.

For more information on HDS Carbon, HDS Gen3, Elite-Ti or the entire line of Lowrance marine electronics, please visit www.lowrance.com.

Original Source: Sportsmans Lifestyle.com