By

The Branson Experience

by Amy Lignor

Branson, Missouri grows by leaps and bounds every year, and has become one of the “top ten” most exciting places to vacation in the U.S. In fact, Branson is one place where you and your family can have an absolute ball any day of the year. Set against the beautiful Ozarks, you will not only be able to get thrills from the rollercoasters that await, but you’ll be able to enjoy the numerous shows all around while feasting on the best menus the world has to offer.

When you think about planning that ultimate vacation, there are certain “must-haves” on everyone’s list. And if number one on your list involves making sure to visit a place where you can have fun in the brilliant outdoors, Branson is the place to choose. Against the never-ending natural beauty you can immerse yourself in swimming, hiking, fishing, sailing, kayaking, paddle boarding, grilling and more. With three lakes, trails upon trails, and adventure that reigns from the early morning hours to each incredible sunset, you can have it all.

If your list includes going to a place that has talent bursting at its seams, forget Hollywood, because Branson most definitely has the modern-day stars. Enjoy outdoor concerts, 100+ live shows performing in Branson theaters throughout the year, entertainment that includes all genres, from rock to gospel, and comedy and magic shows always on tap.

Food is usually on the “must have” list for the vacationer, and Branson is dedicated to offering one-of-a-kind dining discoveries. In addition, the locally distilled whiskey and moonshine flows, with free tastings of Missouri-grown wines, unforgettable breakfasts, “throwed rolls,” and delicious BBQ. And that’s just a tiny “bite” of the wealth of Branson menus that will cause you to drool.

Can you rest and relax in Branson? Of course. Here, you have a list of options that range from riding on boats to booking a cabin in the woods for peace and…fun, as well as enjoying the luxurious spas. And after the relaxation, major thrills await you, your family and friends. Head to Silver Dollar City and ride an inverted roller coaster at 60+ miles per hour. Or race to the massive Navy Pier Ferris Wheel before heading to the track for fun on the Skycoaster. You can even enter into the high-speed go-kart races before spending time on the zipline. And don’t forget to take part in the newest adventure to be added to Silver Dollar City: The Time Traveler. This is the “World’s Fastest, Steepest and Tallest Complete-Circuit Spinning Roller Coaster.”

Also new for 2018 is The Branson Belle. This new Showboat is “America’s Most Entertaining Dinner Cruise and Lunch Adventure,” featuring three-course meals and amazing live shows as it sails on the pristine Table Rock Lake. A unique experience, to say the least, this authentic paddle wheeler is home to 700-seats and multi-level viewing decks to take in the Ozark Mountains; while the inside houses a showroom and dining room spanning three stories where you can enjoy the new-for-2018 variety show, “Country on the Lake.”

The Branson Mountain Adventure Park is at your service as well; home of the Runaway coaster. A thrilling ride taking you over 5,000 feet of track as gravity pulls you down hills, around corners and through two 360 degree horizontal loops as you race to the bottom at speeds up to 30mph. Not to mention, America’s Fun Park will be opening May 2018, adding yet another family attraction to Branson. This park will remind you of the State Fair midway as a kid. Carnival games, rides, and a food court will all be available, and with the holidays, new exhibits and events will be seen here too.

If you wish to add music to your vacation, rest assured that Branson is part of the Heartland and brings you the best classic country music at the Jim Stafford Theatre year round. Seasoned performers and country newbies come together to provide you with an unforgettable experience.

There are golf courses galore, as well as Fun Mountain at Big Cedar Lodge to explore. The Lodge offers a 4,000-square-foot arcade with 60 of the most exciting games to be found anywhere, an augmented climbing wall, and bowling in the ocean. For wilderness lovers there’s Fort Big Cedar, an arena that can host up to 24 players at a time for the ultimate laser tag experience.

And that is just a slice of the massive Branson experience. By heading to https://www.explorebranson.com today, you’ll see all that’s waiting for you and your family to have the time of your lives!

Source: BaretNewsWire.com